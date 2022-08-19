'Even Sarfaraz spoke better English...': Twitter trolls Babar Azam for his post-match interview - Watch viral video

Fans on Twitter can be brutal more often than appreciative. Before anyone else, users on this social media platform are the first to raise their voice against something they don't like. The changing dynamic of news has become such that it emerges first on Twitter than any other website or publication. Such is its power. Twitter trolling is the new norm, and no celebrity has been able to escape it. The latest to have fallen trap to this trend is captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, whose 'English' is something fans were not impressed with.

Babar's post-match interview after Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by seven wickets 2nd rescheduled ODI, became a hot topic of debate, with fans questioning his spoken English. "It was a good effort by the fast bowlers, they bowled well with the new ball. The spinners bowled well later on, so we were happy. In the morning there was moisture on the pitch, that's why I wanted to bowl first. The wicket was under covers yesterday, anyway credit to the pacers and the spinners. We are trying different combinations; Salman showed his class today. He played very well today, so looking forward to the next game," Babar said, albeit not as fluently.

Pakistan cricketers and their connection with the English language has always given enough fodder to fans to express their opinion. Many cricketers are not well-versed with the language, and that is perfectly alright. They are cricketers… not people auditioning for the Mr. Eloquent content, but Twitter doesn't care. Here are some of the tweets, where people have trolled the Pakistan captain for his post-match comments, video of which has since gone viral.

Even Sarfaraz used to speak better english than Babar Azam😂 pic.twitter.com/mvK4S701J3 — Vaibhav Ingale (@itzvri45) August 18, 2022

Game by game, @babarazam258's English is improving too. Great signs 😊😀💪❤️ — Mir Aabid ( میرعابد) (@Listenaabid) August 18, 2022

Even i can speak better English than

Babar Azam.@babarazam258 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/p5UHxck1UE — Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) August 19, 2022

Babar Azam’s cricket skills = 👌🏽

Babar Azam’s English = 👎🏽 — Yash 💁🏽‍♂️ (@iamweiird) August 19, 2022

classy english made by our captain babar azam😂 https://t.co/Mv23Mu42iC — Hamza Khan Tanoli (@Tanolibahi786) August 19, 2022

Irrespective of all the trolling, the fact remains that Babar is the most talked-about cricketer going around in world-cricket. He has been piling runs and scoring centuries at the rate of knots, and its result has been phenomenal. With each big innings, Babar is shattering records in the wake of his red-hot form, which bodes well ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 starting later this month. In his last nine ODIs, Babar has scored 746 runs at a stunning average of 93.25 and a strike rate of 97.90, including four centuries and four fifties.

