'Even Wasim, Misbah and I couldn't do it; we tried our best': Waqar hails Babar as PAK snap World Cup jinx against India

Babar Azam achieved what no other Pakistan skipper could; that is beat India in World Cup win. After 12 failed attempts over the last few decade, they finally got the monkey off their back with a 10-wicket win in their T20 World Cup win in Dubai. And as expected, and rightfully so, Pak legends like Waqar Younis could not contain their happiness.

Former pacer Waqar heaped praise on the young skipper in Babar for playing a massive role in the rampant victory and said that he achieved what Misbah-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan could not achieve.

"Even Wasim Bhai, Misbah and I couldn't do it. We all tried our best. But Babar has. And this is what we were saying earlier; that it was important to stay calm. It never looked like were rushing things," said Waqar while speaking on A Sport's show.

Former right-arm speedster also lavished praise on Shaheen Afridi, who bagged the top three wickets, including in the Powerplay to set India on the backfoot.

"Shaheen set the tone. He just bowled so beautifully. This was probably the ball of the tournament (talking about KL Rahul's dismissal). You will probably not see a better ball than that one. And then at the end, he got Virat Kohli.

"Every time he was given the ball, he made sure he was right on the money. By taking major wickets, he got Pakistan to a position from where victory became a little easier to achieve," explained Waqar.

While Pakistan will next play New Zealand on Wednesday, October 26, India will face the Kiwis on October 31, Sunday, in the second Super 12 match.