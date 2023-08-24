'Ever since Yuvraj and Dhoni retired, he has filled that position': Ashwin's big claim on India's No.4 and No.5

There is a never-ending debate about India's middle-order in ODIs. When they lost in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, the absence of a proper No.4 was deemed as one of the biggest reasons. Since Yuvraj Singh's last ODI on June 30, 2017, India have tried more than 10 players in that position and according to captain Rohit Sharma, still haven't been able to find the perfect match. The No.5 position is no different. While it is true that the rapid change in the way teams perceive ODI batting nowadays makes flexible batting line-up a norm, not having a bankable middle-order has hurt many times. In the last couple of years, however, India seem to have found the right mix thanks to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

India's KL Rahul (L) and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate(AFP)

According to Ravichandran Ashwin, there should not be any doubt over India's No.4 and No.5 in the Asia Cup and World Cup if both Iyer and Rahul are match-fit. Ashwin is right. Rahul and Iyer have the best numbers among all batters that India have tried in the middle-order since the last World Cup in 2019.

Ashwin even went to the extent of saying that Rahul, who has scored 742 runs at a remarkable average of 53, accompanied by a striking strike-rate of 99.33 ever since taking up the new role of keeping wickets and batting at No.5, has filled the middle-order's slot with "expertise" since the retirement of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj.

“Ever since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired, India were desperately looking for a replacement. Rahul has filled that slot with expertise. He is a definite lock at No5 and is also our wicketkeeper-batsman," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin, who missed out on an Asia Cup berth, lauded Rahul for taking up the keeper-batter's role since Rishabh Pant's injury.

"Before Pant's injury, Rahul was second in line and now Ishan Kishan is the second keeper, he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands. Rahul has some niggle but hopefully, he will be ready for the first game. If he is not we have an 18-member travelling with squad in Sanju Samson," Ashwin added.

Shreyas Iyer is much the same. Before getting stung by a reoccurring back injury, Iyer scored 805 runs with an impressive average of 47.35 and a strike-rate of 94.37. The Mumbai right-hander's ability to hit the big shots against all kids of spinners makes him an ideal No.4 in subcontinent conditions. Moreover, he has a dual game. If a couple of wickets fall early, Iyer has shown that he can absorb the pressure and then capitalise whereas if he comes into bat after a good start, he can take down the spinners straightaway.

"Shreyas Iyer is as important as KL Rahul to this side. One of the best players in the Indian line-up against spin and a consistent No.4 for India. He has played a crucial part in their success whenever he has played at 4. If he is completely fit to play, there should be no debate on No.4 position," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel while talking about India's Asia Cup squad.

BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar erased all doubts over Iyer's fitness but he revealed that Rahul has got a new niggle and is a doubtful start for India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. Rahul and Iyer's full fitness will be the most important factor for India in Asia Cup and Word Cup and not their position in the XI because as Ashwin said, if fit both Iyer and Rahul are certainties at No.4 and No.5

