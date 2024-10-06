Dubai [UAE], : Ahead of the much-awaited clash against the arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the ICC Women;s T20 World Cup 2024, India Women batter Jemimah Rodrigues said that every game is important for Women in Blue as they lost the last game against New Zealand Women by 58 runs. "Every game from here is crucial for us": Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of WT20 WC clash against Pakistan Women

The stakes are always high when India face Pakistan in international cricket and it's no different this time around with mixed fortunes for both sides in their opening group matches.

India would have been banking on a victory first-up against New Zealand and won't want to drop a second consecutive match at the tournament, while Pakistan will be dreaming of what might be if they can make it two on the trot and inch closer to a maiden semi-final berth.

More will be expected of India's strong batting order in this contest, while Pakistan boast some decent depth in their own line-up and should not be underestimated.

"I think what we have been doing really well as a team is just sticking to the process and doing whatever it takes one game at a time. We know every game from here is so crucial for us. We know that. But at the same time, we're going to go one game at a time and just make sure we stick to our process and do our job well. And I think if we can do that, I think if we play our best cricket, I think we can win matches," Rodrigues said, as quoted by the ICC.

Further, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana stated that the team will try to carry the momentum after winning the last game.

"First of all, no team is small or big because it is T20 format. The one who plays well, wins the match on the day. So, we will try to carry the momentum that we have gained from here. Obviously, we have three big teams ahead of us. We will try to give our best with them," Sana said.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur , Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia , Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil , Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry , Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

Pakistan: Fatima Sana , Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal , Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan. Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi . Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani.

