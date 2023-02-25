'Everyone has different opinions': Travis Head opens up on getting dropped for first India vs Australia Test match

Currently trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will be hoping to stage a comeback in the upcoming third Test match, scheduled to begin from March 1 in Indore. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs. Then, they wrapped up the second Test on Day 3, winning by six wickets.

The first Test match also saw the Aussie selectors drop star batter Travis Head from the playing XI, which shocked fans, former players and experts. The 29-year-old returned to the playing XI in the second Test, but put in an unimpressive batting display. In the first innings, Head could only muster 12 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Head played a knock of 43 runs off 46 balls, but Australia had a massive collapse, getting bowled out for 113. Head will be aiming to put in a good display in the third Test match and help his side stage a comeback.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Head spoke about getting dropped in the first Test match. "It was something that I didn’t expect coming here, sometimes that happens. I thought the way I was able to go through that week and prepare myself to be ready for another chance, it was nice to get the next opportunity. Now it’s about making the most of that", he said.

"The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a really strong relationship with them. I think that’s what made the conversations [go] the way they went, because there’s respect that goes both ways and we were able to voice our opinions.

"I woke up the next morning and I’m still on tour playing for Australia, I still get to do what I love to do. I’d love to be competing and playing but there’s another way I can support the guys the best I could and prepare the best way I could for another opportunity. I still feel like I’m in a great space. It’s just one week that didn’t go my way", he further added.

Head also went onto state that he would be willing to bat anywhere down the order, and is expected to open due to David Warner's injury. "Honestly, after missing out in the first Test, I’d bat anywhere that the team needed me to get a game, so I’ve always said that. I didn’t come here expecting to be opening the batting last inning but whether it’s opening the batting, coming in at five, I’ve got to find a way at both of them if needed for the team", he said.

