Home / Cricket / 'Everyone has different opinions': Travis Head opens up on getting dropped for first India vs Australia Test match

'Everyone has different opinions': Travis Head opens up on getting dropped for first India vs Australia Test match

cricket
Published on Feb 25, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Speaking to reporters, Travis Head spoke about getting dropped for the first Test match between India and Australia. The former Aussie Test vice-captain also revealed that he would be willing to bat from any position.

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi.(AP)
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Currently trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will be hoping to stage a comeback in the upcoming third Test match, scheduled to begin from March 1 in Indore. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs. Then, they wrapped up the second Test on Day 3, winning by six wickets.

The first Test match also saw the Aussie selectors drop star batter Travis Head from the playing XI, which shocked fans, former players and experts. The 29-year-old returned to the playing XI in the second Test, but put in an unimpressive batting display. In the first innings, Head could only muster 12 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Head played a knock of 43 runs off 46 balls, but Australia had a massive collapse, getting bowled out for 113. Head will be aiming to put in a good display in the third Test match and help his side stage a comeback.

Also Read | 'Sachin Tendulkar played six World Cups and then he won. I won it in first time': Virat Kohli 'not mad' about trophies

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Head spoke about getting dropped in the first Test match. "It was something that I didn’t expect coming here, sometimes that happens. I thought the way I was able to go through that week and prepare myself to be ready for another chance, it was nice to get the next opportunity. Now it’s about making the most of that", he said.

"The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a really strong relationship with them. I think that’s what made the conversations [go] the way they went, because there’s respect that goes both ways and we were able to voice our opinions.

"I woke up the next morning and I’m still on tour playing for Australia, I still get to do what I love to do. I’d love to be competing and playing but there’s another way I can support the guys the best I could and prepare the best way I could for another opportunity. I still feel like I’m in a great space. It’s just one week that didn’t go my way", he further added.

Head also went onto state that he would be willing to bat anywhere down the order, and is expected to open due to David Warner's injury. "Honestly, after missing out in the first Test, I’d bat anywhere that the team needed me to get a game, so I’ve always said that. I didn’t come here expecting to be opening the batting last inning but whether it’s opening the batting, coming in at five, I’ve got to find a way at both of them if needed for the team", he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs australia india cricket team australia cricket team travis head + 2 more
india vs australia india cricket team australia cricket team travis head + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out