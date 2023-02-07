'Except T20 World Cup...': Ganguly rates Rahul Dravid's reign as India coach, reacts to criticism surrounding 'The Wall'

It has been over a year since former India batter Rahul Dravid took over the mantle from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the men's cricket team. Dravid came into the picture after India's humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup played in UAE, where the Men In Blue failed to advance to the knockout stages, also losing a tie against Pakistan at the showpiece event for the first time in history.

While many expected the fortune of the team to change over night, the case has not been the same. In fact India have been far from best in the ICC events, enduring tough loses against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 and another 10-wicket humiliation against England at the World T20 in Australia.

Not just that the team also endured a 2-1 ODI series defeat against Bangladesh and it was speculated that we might see a change in guards. However, that hasn't been the case as Team India under Dravid is set for another high octane series against Australia, which gets underway from Thursday in Nagpur.

The series will be a crucial one from India's perspective as a win in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will help Rohit Sharma and Co. consolidate a place in the World Test Championship finals.

Sharing his views on the same, Dravid's former teammate and legendary batter Sourav Ganguly said that Dravid is still new in the setup and asked the fans to cut some slack on the head coach. He also highlighted Dravid's noteworthy contribution after taking up the role. Ganguly made the remarks during an interview with the Sportstar.

“He has done very well except for the T20 World Cup. The team still went to the semifinals and was just one match away from the final. He will do well. You have to give him time, he has just had one year. It’s too short a time for a coach. He will turn this team around. You can see Shubman Gill emerging as a very good batter and you will see a few others develop as well. There’s Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who has done well in the shorter format. So, you have to give some time to Rahul. He will do well,” noted Ganguly.

