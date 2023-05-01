Home / Cricket / Fans root for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in LSG’s den

Fans root for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in LSG’s den

ByDeep Saxena
May 01, 2023 12:53 AM IST

It’s expected to be a full house at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Monday and Wednesday as the Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

It’s expected to be a full house at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Monday and Wednesday as the Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

RCB captain Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kholi and Glenn Maxwell during a practice session in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)
RCB captain Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kholi and Glenn Maxwell during a practice session in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Virat Kohli (RCB) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK) will be playing for the first time ever in Lucknow. Both have never played any international or league format game in the city, so the excitement here knows no bounds.

“We are rooting for the home team, but our heart lies with Dhoni and Kohli. I will surely want LSG to win and lift the trophy, but the fact remains both of my favourite players are beyond any league. I will be wearing an RCB jersey for Kohli and CSK one to support my favourite Dhoni. I am just looking forward to cheer Kohli and Dhoni both with full enthusiasm, once I see the ‘gods of cricket’ on the field,” says Anant Kanchan, who is pursuing engineering and has procured the stands ticket for both the matches.

KL Rahul-led LSG will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Wednesday.
KL Rahul-led LSG will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The Lucknow stadium has a capacity of 55,000 spectators and for both these matches ticket prices have already been increased. “From 349 to 12,999 the prices now start at 1,250 till 30,000 (LSG lounge). The ticket that I bought for 500 for Hyderabad match this time for the same stand I have bought at 2,700. But I have promised my son to take him for an RCB match, so I had to,” says Rajesh Sikka, a businessman.

A source from the LSG team says the franchise are expecting a full house for all the three upcoming matches. “After rains on Sunday the weather is a bit pleasant. Also, Lucknow has the best rainwater drainage system so even if we get a brief spell of light rain, we can still expect a game,” he adds.

The spectator at Lucknow stadium usually wears a blue jersey to support the local team lead by KL Rahul but in coming matches the scenario will be different. “We have huge demand for Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit (Sharma) t-shirts. It will be interesting to see the support for Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai teams while playing against Lucknow in the home ground,” says a t-shirt vendor in Nazirabad.

.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai engineering rains chennai super kings lucknow super giants virat kohli kl rahul royal challengers bangalore mahendra singh dhoni bangalore csk chennai international home ground home team + 13 more
mumbai engineering rains chennai super kings lucknow super giants virat kohli kl rahul royal challengers bangalore mahendra singh dhoni bangalore csk chennai international home ground home team + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out