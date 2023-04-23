Ex-MI star silences RCB fan with absolutely brutal 'don't like trophies?' dig after nasty reply goes viral

The Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Rajasthan Royals in their seventh match of the 2023 Indian Premier League season on Sunday afternoon. The side, after losing the toss, were invited to bat as Virat Kohli led RCB again; while the star batter was dismissed on the very first delivery of the match by Trent Boult, it was the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis that guided RCB to a strong position in the game.

Maxwell smashed 77 off just 44 deliveries, while Du Plessis scored a valiant 62 in 39 balls as the duo stitched a strong 127-run stand for the third wicket. The RCB eventually ended on 189/9 in 20 overs as the side faced a lower-order collapse during the closing stages of the innings.

Reacting to Maxwell and Du Plessis' fiery knocks for the side, former Mumbai Indians pacer and New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan had words of appreciation for the duo. Taking to his official Twitter account, McClenaghan wrote, “While I’m not an RCB fan - I’m a Faf and Maxwell fan. Damn these guys are playing beautifully.”

However, a Twitter user who supports RCB seemingly took offence of the first bit in the tweet, as he replied, “We RCBIANS don't want fans like u mitch.”

McClenaghan took note of the tweet and had a savage response. Quoting the tweet, the New Zealand star wrote, “Don't like trophies?”

McClenaghan played a key role in Mumbai Indians' 2015 Indian Premier League triumph, taking 18 wickets in 12 matches. In 2017, the star pacer played an even bigger role to guide the MI to a third title; playing 14 matches, he took 19 wickets in the season.

The 36-year-old star had remained unsold in the 2018 auction but was later picked by Mumbai Indians again, as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff. His last appearance in the IPL came in 2019.

