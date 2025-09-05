Search Search
Friday, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Ex-PBKS seamer reveals Preity Zinta’s 'sweet gesture' after he dismissed Virat Kohli, ABD and Gayle: 'She told Shastri…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 08:47 am IST

Sandeep Sharma recalled the clash against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from IPL 2017, where he dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. 

Pacer Sandeep Sharma walked down memory lane to recall a gesture from his former IPL franchise co-owner, Preity Zinta, during IPL 2017, which helped him land a Player of the Match award. Sandeep made his IPL debut with Punjab Kings in IPL 2013 and spent five years at the franchise in his first stint; meanwhile, his final season there is still his best so far. He claimed 17 scalps in the 2017 edition at an economy of 8.29. However, he was released by the franchise before IPL 2018 and signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, he rejoined Punjab in IPL 2022 for a year.

Sandeep Sharma opens up on Preity Zinta’s gesture after RCB clash in IPL 2017(Instagram Image/@thesandeepsharma)
Sandeep Sharma opens up on Preity Zinta’s gesture after RCB clash in IPL 2017(Instagram Image/@thesandeepsharma)

Sandeep recalled the clash against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. Although Axar Patel was first named Player of the Match in Punjab’s victory, a conversation between the team’s co-owner and Ravi Shastri led to a late change, handing the award to the pacer.

"We were playing a match in Bengaluru against RCB. And I had taken three wickets with the new ball. Virat, ABD and Chris Gayle. So in that match, actually, the Player of the Match was supposed to be Axar Patel, who had also taken two wickets in that match and it was a low-scoring game. In the last over, he had scored 25 runs [19 runs] and scored 38 runs [in total]. But the Player of the Match was his, if you look at it. So Preity ma'am was there and she told Ravi Shastri there that the Player of the Match should be Sandy, he has picked three big wickets," he said on Crictracker.

Also Read - MS Dhoni treated people like s**t. Ask Gambhir, Sehwag...: MSD accused of 'guilty silence' over hookah controversy

"Axar Patel told me that…'

Sandeep revealed that he handed the award to Axar, but the left-arm all-rounder pointed out that those wickets were vital in defending 138 runs, cementing the seamer's impact in the contest.

"And actually, they gave me the Player of the Match. That was one sweet thing. And I actually went and offered it to Axar. But, he told me that these three wickets were very important. Otherwise, 138 runs wouldn’t have been defended anywhere," he added.

The right-arm pacer was retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He featured in 10 matches last season, claiming 9 wickets before a finger fracture ruled him out mid-season

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
News / Cricket News / Ex-PBKS seamer reveals Preity Zinta’s 'sweet gesture' after he dismissed Virat Kohli, ABD and Gayle: 'She told Shastri…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On