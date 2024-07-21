Ex-PCB chief feels India won't play in Pakistan for CT, warns Pakistan: 'No good to adopt a tit-for-tat strategy'

Pakistan Cricket Board is in a tough spot with India denying to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be held next year in February-March. The BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't send Team India to Pakistan amidst political tensions between the two neighbouring nations. The board will try to convince the International Cricket Council to adopt the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, which the Asian Cricket Council implemented last year for the Asia Cup. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the field.(PTI)

Meanwhile, PCB has already submitted its draft schedule to ICC, which included India's matches in Pakistan. According to their proposed schedule, India are scheduled to play all of their matches in Lahore, including a possible semi-final and final. The India vs Pakistan marquee match has been scheduled for March 1. The mega ICC event is scheduled to start on February 19 in Karachi, while the final will be played on March 9 in Lahore.

However, former PCB chief Khalid Mahmood asserted that being the richest board, BCCI carries a lot of clout, and there are very few chances of India travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"There are very, very slim chances they will agree to play in Pakistan. India is the richest cricket board and carries a lot of clout. If they don't send their team to Pakistan I foresee even countries like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh following their path," Mahmood said on Cricket Pakistan.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir to reveal India squad selection details in first press conference as head coach; Ajit Agarkar to join

He further said it would not be good for Pakistan if they decide to adopt a tit-for-tat strategy if the BCCI decide not to send India for the Champions Trophy.

"Look the thing is at this level you can only lobby and try to convince other boards to be on your side. India has too much clout in the ICC it would do no good for Pakistan to adopt a tit-for-tat strategy. Thing is when the BCCI says it can't send its team and will play its matches outside Pakistan, it does reduce the purpose for Pakistan of hosting an ICC event," he said in the same interaction.