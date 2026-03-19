Experienced Chahal wants to make the difference for PBKS

Chandigarh: There was a quiet assurance about Yuzvendra Chahal — a renewed spring in his step and a familiar sparkle in his eyes — as he took the stage at a Punjab Kings (PBKS) event ahead of the upcoming IPL season in Mohali. It wasn’t loud or demonstrative, but unmistakable. Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Yuzvendra Chahal. (HT Photo)

For a cricketer who weathered both professional and personal storms over the past year, this was the look of someone who had found his centre again.

For the 35-year-old leg-spinner, the last IPL season was as testing as it was rewarding. Beneath the surface of his performances lay a phase marked by emotional upheaval, one that could have easily derailed his rhythm. Instead, Chahal leaned on the unwavering support of his family, teammates and head coach Ricky Ponting to steady himself.

The result was a quietly resilient campaign. Chahal picked up 16 wickets and played a key role in Punjab Kings’ impressive run to the final, where they fell agonisingly short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling contest. It was another near-miss for a bowler who has so often been on the cusp of IPL glory.

Now, as the senior-most spinner in the PBKS setup and still on the fringes of the national side since 2023, Chahal is focused on evolution — both physical and mental. There is a sense that this phase of his career is less about proving a point and more about refining his craft and maximising his impact.

“Every season brings its own challenges. Last year, I struggled initially to find rhythm and then injuries broke my momentum. This time, the goal is simple — stay 100% fit and use my experience to contribute in the best possible way,” Chahal said on the sidelines of an event.

Experience, after all, is Chahal’s greatest ally. With 221 wickets in 172 matches since his debut in 2013, he remains the most successful bowler in IPL history. Yet, the numbers tell only part of the story.

Despite being part of Mumbai Indians’ title-winning squad in 2013, he did not feature in the playing XI. Since then, he has endured heartbreak in three IPL finals — with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016, Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and PBKS last season.

That lingering sense of unfinished business continues to fuel him.

The months following the IPL brought fresh challenges. After his last outing in November 2025, Chahal was sidelined by dengue and chikungunya, forcing him out of domestic cricket and interrupting his rhythm. For a bowler who thrives on confidence and continuity, the setback could not have come at a worse time.

Yet, it also became a turning point.

Chahal returned with a renewed commitment to his fitness and lifestyle. Small but significant changes — including giving up alcohol — have reshaped his preparation and sharpened his focus.

“I feel much better physically and mentally. I’ve worked on my fitness, recovery and discipline. I’ve also quit alcohol. These changes have been amazing and made me more focused. The idea is to keep improving and also guide younger players in the squad,” he said.

Within the PBKS setup, Chahal continues to be the primary wicket-taking option, backed by spin coach Sairaj Bahutule. But for the leg-spinner, success is no longer viewed through an individual lens.

“We have a solid spin group. Harpreet Brar has been a key player for Punjab, and Connelly adds experience. It’s about building pressure together — wickets are a result of partnerships, not individuals,” he noted.

That team-first mindset reflects a player who has grown not just in skill, but in perspective. Grounded by a strong support system, Chahal has emerged from a difficult phase with clarity and purpose. The target, however, remains unchanged.

“Winning the title is the ultimate goal. We’ve come close, and we understand what it takes. It’s about consistency, executing plans and giving everything to bring the trophy home,” he said.

PBKS will begin training under head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer from March 21 in Mullanpur, before opening their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31. With continuity in the core group and a positive environment built during the camps, optimism runs high within the squad.

Chahal, too, is clear about what it will take to go one step further this time.

“You can’t rely on just one aspect. Batting, bowling and fielding — everything has to click. The positive is continuity in the core group and a very positive environment from the camps. The players are coming in with good rhythm, and we’re all looking forward to getting started,” he said.

Having also sharpened his skills in county cricket with Northamptonshire in recent months, Chahal now appears ready — not just to compete, but to finally script the ending that has eluded him for over a decade.

For PBKS and for Chahal, the new season is not just another campaign. It is a chance to turn persistence into payoff, and near-misses into something far more definitive.