Faf du Plessis unfiltered on MS Dhoni's potential farewell ahead of CSK clash: 'People are talking about it for 6 years'

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will clash in a virtual knock-out for the final playoff spot on Saturday. While RCB require certain mathematical calculations on their winning margin to book a berth in the top-4, a win – or even a washout – will be enough for the Super Kings to clinch a playoff spot. MS Dhoni (L) with Faf du Plessis during IPL 2023(IPL)

While RCB may be behind CSK in terms of net run rate and points, the momentum certainly seems to be with Faf du Plessis' men. They are on a five-match winning run, putting behind a horrific start to the campaign where they lost six of their first seven matches in the season. The clash between the two sides will be a rematch of this season's opener, where the men in yellow – led by Ruturaj Gaikwad – secured a six-wicket win.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis was positive about the side's chances as they hosted CSK at Bengaluru. “We’ve been doing really well for the last couple of weeks. So, we’re really looking forward to the game tomorrow,” Du Plessis said in a video shared by RCB.

“It’d be a great occasion, honestly, at home, in front of our fans, there will also be a lot of yellow fans but it’s gonna be a great occasion. But yeah, we are just nice and calm and relaxed and looking forward to the game”, the Bengaluru skipper added.

MS Dhoni's potential farewell?

In addition to the blockbuster clash that comes with the added significance of the playoffs race, there are also speculations over MS Dhoni's retirement from the tournament. At 42, Dhoni has braved a knee injury to produce strong performances for the CSK this year; however, du Plessis insisted that he isn't too worried about spoiling Dhoni's potential farewell.

“People have been talking about MS retiring for six years, so it doesn’t really change. The conversation is about what we do in our team,” he stated.

The former South African batter has played alongside MS Dhoni during his time at the Chennai Super Kings, and played a key role in the side's triumph in the 2021 season of the tournament.