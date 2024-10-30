Menu Explore
Fakhar Zaman set to be reinstated in PCB central contracts after 'apologetic reply', 'remorse' following Babar Azam post

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 30, 2024 08:50 PM IST

Fakhar Zaman has reportedly been let off with a warning after he was excluded from the PCB central contracts last week.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is expected to return to the national white-ball squad and the central contracts list after a brief disciplinary setback. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to issue only a reprimand following his breach of players' code of conduct due to a post regarding captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates his half-century during the match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (ANI)
A PCB source confirmed that a committee will soon be formed to assess Fakhar's response to the show-cause notice issued over his remarks on social media.

In response to the board's notice, Fakhar expressed regret, acknowledging his actions with an apologetic tone.

"Fakhar's reply is apologetic, and he has expressed remorse," the source noted, adding that positive discussions have taken place within the PCB.

These discussions, involving PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the selectors, and new captain Mohammad Rizwan, are believed to have contributed to the decision to reintegrate the left-handed opener into Pakistan's white-ball setup.

Despite his recent omission from the central contracts list for the 2024/25 season and exclusion from the squads for Australia and Zimbabwe, Fakhar is now anticipated to be included in the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa in December. The PCB source explained, “He is most likely to be first included in the squad for the SA white-ball matches and will then be added to the central contracts list.”

The selectors have advised Fakhar to prioritise his recovery, particularly focusing on a knee injury that has troubled him in recent months. To secure his place in the squad, he will be required to pass a fitness test before the South Africa tour. “The consensus is that first a committee would accept Fakhar's reply to the show-cause notice, and he will be cleared for selection and undergo a fitness test before the SA tour selection,” the source elaborated.

Fakhar important for CT 25

With Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy next year, the selectors and Rizwan agree that Fakhar’s experience and aggressive style are assets to the squad. "Rizwan and the selectors agreed that Fakhar was still required for the white-ball squad especially with the Champions Trophy tournament being held in Pakistan early next year," the source added.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
