Rajasthan Royals' downward spiral in IPL 2025 took another turn on Thursday night as the side slumped to its fifth consecutive defeat. The side faced an 11-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and a video of RR's CEO. Jake Lush McCrum, has since drawn attention off the field.

In a video that quickly circulated online, a fan captured McCrum seemingly walking towards the upscale liquor store, Tonique, in central Bengaluru shortly after the Royals' latest collapse. The fan, who was an RCB supporter, said in the video that McCrum wants to drink in the pain after the side's defeat.

The Royals were once again left gutted in a close run-chase, falling short at 194/9 despite a flying start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 19 balls) and some resistance from Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34). Their latest defeat leaves them stuck at eighth in the table, with just two wins from nine matches. It equals their longest-ever losing streak in IPL history – five matches – previously recorded in 2009.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a daunting 205/5 thanks to a 95-run stand between Virat Kohli (70 off 42) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27). Kohli moved second in the Orange Cap race with 392 runs in nine matches, trailing only Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan (417).

For Rajasthan, there were moments of hope – a 52-run opening stand between Jaiswal and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a late burst from Riyan Parag and Jurel. But a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, including a double blow from Krunal Pandya and a four-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood, sealed their fate once more.

Sunil Gavaskar didn’t hold back post-match either, saying on Star Sports: “With someone like Rahul Dravid as the coach, it was quite baffling—it was unthinking cricket... it’s just a different kind of cricket.”

RCB, meanwhile, jumped to third spot in the table with their sixth win of the season, and a first at home. The side remains unbeaten on the road, and will face an away fixture this Sunday as they take on the high-flying Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.