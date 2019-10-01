Fans troll Pakistan Cricket Board for floodlights failure in Karachi - ‘Pay bill for uninterrupted power supply’

cricket

It was supposed to be a momentous occasion for Pakistan cricket fans when Sri Lanka decided to play an ODI series in Karachi. It was the first time an international fifty-over match was being played in the city in 10 years. With the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka being washed out, the anticipation only increased further. But on Monday, when the ODI took place, Pakistan Cricket Board had to face embarassment with floodlight failure causing interruptions in the 2nd innings.

The interruption took place during Sri Lanka’s 306-run chase. One of the six floodlights which were placed at National Stadium in Karachi, malfunctioned twice, disrupting the play for 26 minutes.

Twitter was quick to pounce on PCB for lack of preparation for the series, and some fans even went on to claim that Shehan Jayasuriya, who was leading Sri Lanka’s resistance, was dismissed for 96, because of loss in concentration.

Sigh

Power cuts Deprived Jayasuriya of a well deserved maiden 100#PAKvSL — Priyansh Chandra (@Pricd05) September 30, 2019

Are they hosting a gully cricket??

Power off at Karachi..

Lol#PAKvSL — SarcasticDude (@Trouble20680883) September 30, 2019

#PAKvSL match stopped as one of the flood light towers has gone out. pic.twitter.com/21tpAXpUTs — Farhan Mallick (@FGMallick) September 30, 2019

#PAKvSL

Lights are on the strike.

😕😕😕😕 pic.twitter.com/2bCXiXPiiE — 𝕱 𝖆 𝖙 𝖎 𝖒 𝖆 (@IamFatimaG) September 30, 2019

What the hell the management has been doing all the time. The lights are down after every 5 minutes.

Embarrassing moment for @TheRealPCB#PAKvSL — Zahid Ali laQani (@ZahidAliLaqani) September 30, 2019

#PAKvSL, pay bill for uninterrupted power supply pic.twitter.com/TTPj3YzsIm — Jagadish Mohanta (@JagadishMohant8) September 30, 2019

Pakistan rode on a brilliant century from Babar Azam and fast bowler Usman Shinwari’s five wickets to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night international on Monday as Karachi staged its first ODI in a decade. Azam, currently one of the best batsmen in limited overs cricket, smashed a solid 105-ball 115 to lift Pakistan to 305-7 after the home team won the toss and batted.

Shinwari then knocked off the top-order in figures of 5-51 as the visitors -- depleted by the withdrawal of 10 top players who refused to tour over security fears -- were bowled out for 238 in 46.5 overs.

