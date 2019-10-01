e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Fans troll Pakistan Cricket Board for floodlights failure in Karachi - ‘Pay bill for uninterrupted power supply’

One of the six floodlights which were placed at National Stadium in Karachi, malfunctioned twice, disrupting the play for 26 minutes.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Floodlights went out during 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Floodlights went out during 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.(SL Twitter/AP/HT Collage)
         

It was supposed to be a momentous occasion for Pakistan cricket fans when Sri Lanka decided to play an ODI series in Karachi. It was the first time an international fifty-over match was being played in the city in 10 years. With the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka being washed out, the anticipation only increased further. But on Monday, when the ODI took place, Pakistan Cricket Board had to face embarassment with floodlight failure causing interruptions in the 2nd innings.

The interruption took place during Sri Lanka’s 306-run chase. One of the six floodlights which were placed at National Stadium in Karachi, malfunctioned twice, disrupting the play for 26 minutes.

Also read: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in historic Karachi ODI, take series lead

Twitter was quick to pounce on PCB for lack of preparation for the series, and some fans even went on to claim that Shehan Jayasuriya, who was leading Sri Lanka’s resistance, was dismissed for 96, because of loss in concentration.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pakistan rode on a brilliant century from Babar Azam and fast bowler Usman Shinwari’s five wickets to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night international on Monday as Karachi staged its first ODI in a decade. Azam, currently one of the best batsmen in limited overs cricket, smashed a solid 105-ball 115 to lift Pakistan to 305-7 after the home team won the toss and batted.

Also read: Made tactical changes to my game - Babar Azam

Shinwari then knocked off the top-order in figures of 5-51 as the visitors -- depleted by the withdrawal of 10 top players who refused to tour over security fears -- were bowled out for 238 in 46.5 overs.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:30 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket