Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

The match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday would be a clash between the top two sides of this CPL season. The Warriors after three matches remain unbeaten while the Royals have lost just one game out of four. Royals, who lost their last game to Trinbago would look to claw back and hand the Warriors their first defeat of the season. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

ROYALS: L L W W W

WARRIORS: W W W W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Alick Athanaze

Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS likely XI

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Robinson

Allrounders: Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Azam Khan

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Shamar Joseph

Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been in exceptional form in CPL 2024. In just four innings, he has scored 193 runs with a remarkable average of 64.33 and an impressive strike rate of 177.06, inclusing a fifty.

QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 193

AVERAGE – 64.33

STRIKE RATE – 177.06

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana has been a standout bowler in CPL 2024. In four innings, he has taken seven wickets at a strike rate of 13.71. His economy rate is an impressive 5.75.

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 13.71

ECONOMY RATE – 5.75

AVERAGE – 13.14

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)

1. Obed McCoy

Obed McCoy has been the pick of the bowlers for the Royals. This season he has picked seven wickets off four matches.

2. Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell is a key batter in the Royals middle order and in the last match he scored a handy fifty when the top-order batters failed.

Statistical Performance (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in fine form in the CPL 2024. In three innings, he has scored 136 runs at an impressive average of 45.33. His strike rate stands at a staggering 194.28,including one half-century.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ IN CPL 2024

INNINGS – 3

RUNS - 136

AVERAGE – 45.33

STRIKE RATE – 194.28

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie has dominated with the ball in CPL 2024. In just three innings, he has taken nine wickets at a strike rate of 7.66 and average of 8.33.

GUDAKESH MOTIE IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 9

STRIKE RATE – 7.66

ECONOMY RATE – 6.52

AVERAGE – 8.33

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir is one of the leading wicket-takers in the Caribbean Premier League and in this season too he has picked six wickets in three matches for the Warriors. His attacking temperament and experience makes him a potent bowler in franchise cricket.

2. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer is a destructive batter and is known for his power hitting. This season of the CPL, he has scored 118 runs off three matches at a strike rate of 187.30.

Team Head to Head

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors have played five matches against each other, with the Warriors winning three games and the Royals two.

ROYALS V WARRIORS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 5

Royals Won: 2

Warriors Won: 3

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Kensington Oval at Bridgetown has hosted 11 CPL matches from 2019 to 2023. The average first innings score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 167 and in the second innings it is 125. The highest score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 223 and the lowest score is 61. The toss win to match win percentage is 45.45%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Guyana Amazon Warriors would be favourites in the match against Barbados Royals because of current form. They have 60% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana (VC), Obed McCoy, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Alick Athanaze

BOWLER – Naveen-ul-Haq

ALL-ROUNDER – Dwaine Pretorius