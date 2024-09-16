Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Table-toppers Barbados Royals and struggling St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will clash in the 18th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Bridgetown. The Royals with four wins from five matches lead the points table with eight points, while on the other hand, the Patriots are languishing at the bottom of the tally with just two points. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

ROYALS: W W W L W

PATRIOTS: L L L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Alick Athanaze

Allrounders: Kadeem Alleyne, Jason Holder

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj

NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Evin Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Johann Layne, Tabraiz Shamsi

Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been in exceptional form in CPL 2024. In Royals’ last game, he scored a century and with 308 runs, he is also the leading run-scorer this season.

QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 308

AVERAGE – 77.00

STRIKE RATE – 174.01

50s/100s – 1/1

2. Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj in CPL 2024 has played three innings, taking 5 wickets. His strike rate is 14.40, at an economy rate of 7.75, and an average of 18.60.

KESHAV MAHARAJ IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE – 14.40

ECONOMY RATE – 7.75

AVERAGE – 18.60

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)

1. Jason Holder

In CPL 2024, Jason Holder has taken seven wickets at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 16.28. In the last match, he picked two wickets and scored 28 not out off 10 balls.

2. Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the key bowlers for Royals this season where he has picked seven wickets in five matches. With the spinners making an impact this season, his role becomes even more crucial.

Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

1. Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher in CPL 2024 has batted in seven innings, scoring 178 runs at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 152.13. He has scored two fifties this season so far.

ANDRE FLETCHER IN CPL 2024

INNINGS – 7

RUNS - 178

AVERAGE – 25.42

STRIKE RATE – 152.13

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje in CPL 2024 has bowled in seven innings, claiming 11 wickets. His strike rate is 15.00, at an economy rate of 8.80, and an average of 22.00.

ANRICH NORTJE IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE – 15.00

ECONOMY RATE – 8.80

AVERAGE – 22.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

1. Wanindu Hasaranga

In CPL 2024, Wanindu Hasaranga has bowled in three innings, grabbing seven wickets with an impressive average of 8.85, and strike rate of 9.42, including one four-wicket haul.

2. Mikyle Louis

Mikyle Louis is one of the leading run-scorers for the Patriots in CPL 2024. He has scored 187 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 155.83, including two half-centuries.

Team Head to Head

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have played five matches against each other, with the Royals having won all five of them.

ROYALS V PATRIOTS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 5

Royals Won: 5

Patriots Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Kensington Oval at Bridgetown has hosted 11 CPL matches from 2019 to 2023. The average first innings score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 167 and in the second innings it is 125. The highest score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 223 and the lowest score is 61. The toss win to match win percentage is 45.45%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Table-toppers Barbados Royals because of their current form are favourites going into the match against the Patriots. The Royals have 90% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (C), Andre Fletcher

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj, Maheesh Theekshana, Anrich Nortje

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Rovman Powell

BOWLER – Naveen-ul-Haq

ALL-ROUNDER – Kyle Mayers