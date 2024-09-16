Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Table-toppers Barbados Royals and struggling St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will clash in the 18th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Bridgetown. The Royals with four wins from five matches lead the points table with eight points, while on the other hand, the Patriots are languishing at the bottom of the tally with just two points.
LAST 5 MATCHES
ROYALS: W W W L W
PATRIOTS: L L L L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS
BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI
Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Alick Athanaze
Allrounders: Kadeem Alleyne, Jason Holder
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj
NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI
Batters: Evin Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis
Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Johann Layne, Tabraiz Shamsi
Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)
- Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock has been in exceptional form in CPL 2024. In Royals’ last game, he scored a century and with 308 runs, he is also the leading run-scorer this season.
QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 5
RUNS - 308
AVERAGE – 77.00
STRIKE RATE – 174.01
50s/100s – 1/1
2. Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj in CPL 2024 has played three innings, taking 5 wickets. His strike rate is 14.40, at an economy rate of 7.75, and an average of 18.60.
KESHAV MAHARAJ IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 3
WICKETS - 5
STRIKE RATE – 14.40
ECONOMY RATE – 7.75
AVERAGE – 18.60
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)
1. Jason Holder
In CPL 2024, Jason Holder has taken seven wickets at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 16.28. In the last match, he picked two wickets and scored 28 not out off 10 balls.
2. Maheesh Theekshana
Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the key bowlers for Royals this season where he has picked seven wickets in five matches. With the spinners making an impact this season, his role becomes even more crucial.
Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
1. Andre Fletcher
Andre Fletcher in CPL 2024 has batted in seven innings, scoring 178 runs at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 152.13. He has scored two fifties this season so far.
ANDRE FLETCHER IN CPL 2024
INNINGS – 7
RUNS - 178
AVERAGE – 25.42
STRIKE RATE – 152.13
50s/100s – 2/0
2. Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje in CPL 2024 has bowled in seven innings, claiming 11 wickets. His strike rate is 15.00, at an economy rate of 8.80, and an average of 22.00.
ANRICH NORTJE IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 7
WICKETS - 11
STRIKE RATE – 15.00
ECONOMY RATE – 8.80
AVERAGE – 22.00
Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
1. Wanindu Hasaranga
In CPL 2024, Wanindu Hasaranga has bowled in three innings, grabbing seven wickets with an impressive average of 8.85, and strike rate of 9.42, including one four-wicket haul.
2. Mikyle Louis
Mikyle Louis is one of the leading run-scorers for the Patriots in CPL 2024. He has scored 187 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 155.83, including two half-centuries.
Team Head to Head
Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have played five matches against each other, with the Royals having won all five of them.
ROYALS V PATRIOTS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 5
Royals Won: 5
Patriots Won: 0
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
The Kensington Oval at Bridgetown has hosted 11 CPL matches from 2019 to 2023. The average first innings score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 167 and in the second innings it is 125. The highest score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 223 and the lowest score is 61. The toss win to match win percentage is 45.45%.
MATCH PREDICTION
Table-toppers Barbados Royals because of their current form are favourites going into the match against the Patriots. The Royals have 90% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (C), Andre Fletcher
Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis
Allrounders: Jason Holder, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)
Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj, Maheesh Theekshana, Anrich Nortje
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Rovman Powell
BOWLER – Naveen-ul-Haq
ALL-ROUNDER – Kyle Mayers