Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had remarkably similar campaigns in this season of the Caribbean Premier League, with both teams losing four out of five matches and languishing at the bottom of the table. Despite flashes of individual brilliance from their players, both sides have struggled to secure victories and are now eager to turn their fortunes around as they clash to revive their campaigns.
LAST 5 MATCHES
PATRIOTS: W L L L L
FALCONS: L L L L W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NEVIS PATRIOTS AND BARBUDA FALCONS
NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI
Batters: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mikyle Louis
Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Ryan John, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Mohsin
BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI
Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Justin Greaves
Allrounders: Roshon Primus, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Shamar Springer
Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings
Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Kofi James, Mohammad Amir
Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
- Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis has been in top form in CPL 2024. In 5 innings, he's racked up 171 runs at an impressive average of 42.75. With a strike rate of 161.32, he’s been a force to reckon with. He has already smashed one century.
EVIN LEWIS IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 5
RUNS - 171
AVERAGE – 42.75
STRIKE RATE – 161.32
50s/100s – 0/1
2. ANRICH NORTJE
Anrich Nortje has been a key bowler in CPL 2024. In 5 innings, he has taken 7 wickets, with a strike rate of 17.14. His economy rate stands at 8.95, and average at 25.57.
ANRICH NORTJE IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 5
WICKETS - 7
STRIKE RATE – 17.14
ECONOMY RATE – 8.95
AVERAGE – 25.57
Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
1. Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers has scored 165 runs in five matches this season at an impressive strike rate of 152.77, including one fifty. He too has chipped in with wickets for the Patriots.
2. Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga has been a great addition to the Patriots squad, who could bolster the team’s campaign with his allround ability. In Patriots last match against the Royals, he scored crucial 40 runs and took a wicket.
Statistical Performance (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)
1. Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman has made solid contributions for the Falcons in CPL 2024. Across 5 innings, he’s scored 159 runs with an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 133.61.
FAKHAR ZAMAN IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 5
RUNS - 159
AVERAGE – 31.80
STRIKE RATE – 133.61
50s/100s – 0/0
2. Shamar Springer
Shamar Springer has been delivering with the ball in CPL 2024 and is one of the leading wicket-takers this season. In 5 innings, he has taken 7 wickets, with a strike rate of 12.85.
SHAMAR SPRINGER IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 5
WICKETS - 7
STRIKE RATE – 12.85
ECONOMY RATE – 10.46
AVERAGE – 22.42
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)
1. Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen has been a key performer for the Falcons in CPL 2024. In 4 innings, he has taken 5 wickets at an impressive average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 15.60. A hot pick for any lineup.
2. Jewel Andrew
Jewel Andrew has done pretty well for the Falcons and in five matches he has scored 125 runs. The youngster has tremendous ability as a batter and his form would be crucial for the Falcons.
Team Head to Head
VO 4: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have played one match against each other, with the Patriots winning the fixture.
PATRIOTS V FALCONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 1
Patriots Won: 1
Falcons Won: 0
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
The Warner Park at Basseterre, St Kitts has hosted 12 T20 Internationals. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 133 and in the second innings it is 112. The highest score in T20Is at this venue is 182 and the lowest score is 45. The toss win to match win percentage is 41.67%.
MATCH PREDICTION
The campaign for both the teams this season has been identical, however, the Patriots would have an edge because of playing in home conditions. The Patriots would have 65% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher (VC), Jewel Andrew
Batters: Evin Lewis, Fakhar Zaman
Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer
Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Sherfane Rutherford
BOWLER – Kofi James
ALL-ROUNDER – Roshon Primus