Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had remarkably similar campaigns in this season of the Caribbean Premier League, with both teams losing four out of five matches and languishing at the bottom of the table. Despite flashes of individual brilliance from their players, both sides have struggled to secure victories and are now eager to turn their fortunes around as they clash to revive their campaigns. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

PATRIOTS: W L L L L

FALCONS: L L L L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NEVIS PATRIOTS AND BARBUDA FALCONS

NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mikyle Louis

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Ryan John, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Mohsin

BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Justin Greaves

Allrounders: Roshon Primus, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Shamar Springer

Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Kofi James, Mohammad Amir

Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis has been in top form in CPL 2024. In 5 innings, he's racked up 171 runs at an impressive average of 42.75. With a strike rate of 161.32, he’s been a force to reckon with. He has already smashed one century.

EVIN LEWIS IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 171

AVERAGE – 42.75

STRIKE RATE – 161.32

50s/100s – 0/1

2. ANRICH NORTJE

Anrich Nortje has been a key bowler in CPL 2024. In 5 innings, he has taken 7 wickets, with a strike rate of 17.14. His economy rate stands at 8.95, and average at 25.57.

ANRICH NORTJE IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 17.14

ECONOMY RATE – 8.95

AVERAGE – 25.57

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

1. Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers has scored 165 runs in five matches this season at an impressive strike rate of 152.77, including one fifty. He too has chipped in with wickets for the Patriots.

2. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been a great addition to the Patriots squad, who could bolster the team’s campaign with his allround ability. In Patriots last match against the Royals, he scored crucial 40 runs and took a wicket.

Statistical Performance (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman has made solid contributions for the Falcons in CPL 2024. Across 5 innings, he’s scored 159 runs with an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 133.61.

FAKHAR ZAMAN IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 159

AVERAGE – 31.80

STRIKE RATE – 133.61

50s/100s – 0/0

2. Shamar Springer

Shamar Springer has been delivering with the ball in CPL 2024 and is one of the leading wicket-takers this season. In 5 innings, he has taken 7 wickets, with a strike rate of 12.85.

SHAMAR SPRINGER IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 12.85

ECONOMY RATE – 10.46

AVERAGE – 22.42

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen has been a key performer for the Falcons in CPL 2024. In 4 innings, he has taken 5 wickets at an impressive average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 15.60. A hot pick for any lineup.

2. Jewel Andrew

Jewel Andrew has done pretty well for the Falcons and in five matches he has scored 125 runs. The youngster has tremendous ability as a batter and his form would be crucial for the Falcons.

Team Head to Head

VO 4: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have played one match against each other, with the Patriots winning the fixture.

PATRIOTS V FALCONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 1

Patriots Won: 1

Falcons Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Warner Park at Basseterre, St Kitts has hosted 12 T20 Internationals. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 133 and in the second innings it is 112. The highest score in T20Is at this venue is 182 and the lowest score is 45. The toss win to match win percentage is 41.67%.

MATCH PREDICTION

The campaign for both the teams this season has been identical, however, the Patriots would have an edge because of playing in home conditions. The Patriots would have 65% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher (VC), Jewel Andrew

Batters: Evin Lewis, Fakhar Zaman

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Sherfane Rutherford

BOWLER – Kofi James

ALL-ROUNDER – Roshon Primus