Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions

Bengaluru Blasters will clash with Shivamogga Lions in Match 28 of the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Blasters are the table-toppers with six wins from eight matches and have already booked their place in the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Lions have lost six of their eight encounters and are languishing at number 5 on the points table. Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions(Maharaja T20 Trophy)

NOTE: All stats updated till Match 24 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

LAST 5 MATCHES

BENGALURU BLASTERS: L W T W W

SHIVAMOGGA LIONS: L L L W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BENGALURU BLASTERS AND SHIVAMOGGA LIONS

BENGALURU BLASTERS likely XI

Batters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvan Raju, Aniruddha Joshi

Allrounders: Gneshwar Naveen, Kranthi Kumar

Wicketkeeper: Shivkumar Rakshith, Suraj Ahuja

Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Mohsin Khan, Lavish Kaushal

SHIVAMOGGA LIONS likely XI

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, S Shivaraj, D Avinash

Allrounders: Rohan Naveen, D Ashok, Bharath Dhuri

Wicketkeeper: Nihal Ullal, Dheeraj Mohan

Bowlers: Hardik Raj, HS Sharath, Vasuki Koushik

Statistical Performance (Bengaluru Blasters)

1. LR CHETHAN

LR Chethan is the third-highest run-getter this season with an aggregate of 282 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 144.6 including two fifties.

LR CHETHAN IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 282

AVERAGE – 35.25

STRIKE RATE – 144.61

50s/100s – 2/0

2. LAVISH KAUSHAL

Lavish Kaushal is the standout bowler for the Blasters this season with 13 wickets in 8 matches at an economy of 7.44.

LAVISH KAUSHAL IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 13

STRIKE RATE – 13.38

ECONOMY RATE – 7.44

AVERAGE – 16.6

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bengaluru Blasters)

1. SURAJ AHUJA

Wicket-keeper batter, Suraj Ahuja can hit the long ball and has scored 196 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 156.8 in the tournament.

2. MAYANK AGARWAL

Agarwal has scored 164 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 143.9 including a fifty in the tournament.

Statistical Performance (Shivamogga Lions)

1. ABHINAV MANOHAR

Abhinav Manohar has been the shining jewel for the Lions this season and is the leading run-getter of the season with 372 runs at a strike rate of 186!

ABHINAV MANOHAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 372

AVERAGE – 62

STRIKE RATE – 186

50s/100s – 4/0

2. HARDIK RAJ

Hardik Raj has scored 138 runs in 6 innings including a hurricane 69 off just 33 deliveries against the Blasters.

HARDIK RAJ IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 6

RUNS - 138

AVERAGE – 27.6

STRIKE RATE – 174.7

50/100 – 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Shivamogga Lions)

1. VASUKI KOUSHIK

Vasuki Koushik hasn’t picked many wickets, but has been very restrictive with an economy of just 6.42 in the competition.

2. D ASHOK

D Ashok has bagged five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.84 in the tournament.

Team Head to Head

The Blasters and the Lions have played each other 5 times in the Maharaja T20 League with the Blasters having a 3-2 edge.

Venue and Pitch

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the season is 162 and in the second innings it is 143. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 so far at this venue is 226 and the lowest score is 51.

The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 58.33%. Teams chasing have an advantage at the venue this season and have won 13 matches. Not surprising then that the captain who has won the toss has elected to chase in all the 24 matches thus far!

MATCH PREDICTION

Bengaluru Blasters are clear favourites against a struggling Lions’ unit and have a 75% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Suraj Ahuja

Batters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal, Abhinav Manohar (VC)

Allrounders: Rohan Naveen, D Ashok, Kranthi Kumar, Gneshwar Naveen

Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Vasuki Koushik, Lavish Kaushal (C)

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Aniruddha Joshi

BOWLER – Hardik Raj

ALL-ROUNDER – Bharath Dhuri