Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions
Bengaluru Blasters will clash with Shivamogga Lions in Match 28 of the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Blasters are the table-toppers with six wins from eight matches and have already booked their place in the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Lions have lost six of their eight encounters and are languishing at number 5 on the points table.
NOTE: All stats updated till Match 24 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024
LAST 5 MATCHES
BENGALURU BLASTERS: L W T W W
SHIVAMOGGA LIONS: L L L W W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BENGALURU BLASTERS AND SHIVAMOGGA LIONS
BENGALURU BLASTERS likely XI
Batters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvan Raju, Aniruddha Joshi
Allrounders: Gneshwar Naveen, Kranthi Kumar
Wicketkeeper: Shivkumar Rakshith, Suraj Ahuja
Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Mohsin Khan, Lavish Kaushal
SHIVAMOGGA LIONS likely XI
Batters: Abhinav Manohar, S Shivaraj, D Avinash
Allrounders: Rohan Naveen, D Ashok, Bharath Dhuri
Wicketkeeper: Nihal Ullal, Dheeraj Mohan
Bowlers: Hardik Raj, HS Sharath, Vasuki Koushik
Statistical Performance (Bengaluru Blasters)
1. LR CHETHAN
LR Chethan is the third-highest run-getter this season with an aggregate of 282 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 144.6 including two fifties.
LR CHETHAN IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 282
AVERAGE – 35.25
STRIKE RATE – 144.61
50s/100s – 2/0
2. LAVISH KAUSHAL
Lavish Kaushal is the standout bowler for the Blasters this season with 13 wickets in 8 matches at an economy of 7.44.
LAVISH KAUSHAL IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
WICKETS - 13
STRIKE RATE – 13.38
ECONOMY RATE – 7.44
AVERAGE – 16.6
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bengaluru Blasters)
1. SURAJ AHUJA
Wicket-keeper batter, Suraj Ahuja can hit the long ball and has scored 196 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 156.8 in the tournament.
2. MAYANK AGARWAL
Agarwal has scored 164 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 143.9 including a fifty in the tournament.
Statistical Performance (Shivamogga Lions)
1. ABHINAV MANOHAR
Abhinav Manohar has been the shining jewel for the Lions this season and is the leading run-getter of the season with 372 runs at a strike rate of 186!
ABHINAV MANOHAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 372
AVERAGE – 62
STRIKE RATE – 186
50s/100s – 4/0
2. HARDIK RAJ
Hardik Raj has scored 138 runs in 6 innings including a hurricane 69 off just 33 deliveries against the Blasters.
HARDIK RAJ IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 6
RUNS - 138
AVERAGE – 27.6
STRIKE RATE – 174.7
50/100 – 1/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Shivamogga Lions)
1. VASUKI KOUSHIK
Vasuki Koushik hasn’t picked many wickets, but has been very restrictive with an economy of just 6.42 in the competition.
2. D ASHOK
D Ashok has bagged five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.84 in the tournament.
Team Head to Head
The Blasters and the Lions have played each other 5 times in the Maharaja T20 League with the Blasters having a 3-2 edge.
Venue and Pitch
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the season is 162 and in the second innings it is 143. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 so far at this venue is 226 and the lowest score is 51.
The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 58.33%. Teams chasing have an advantage at the venue this season and have won 13 matches. Not surprising then that the captain who has won the toss has elected to chase in all the 24 matches thus far!
MATCH PREDICTION
Bengaluru Blasters are clear favourites against a struggling Lions’ unit and have a 75% chance of winning the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Suraj Ahuja
Batters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal, Abhinav Manohar (VC)
Allrounders: Rohan Naveen, D Ashok, Kranthi Kumar, Gneshwar Naveen
Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Vasuki Koushik, Lavish Kaushal (C)
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Aniruddha Joshi
BOWLER – Hardik Raj
ALL-ROUNDER – Bharath Dhuri