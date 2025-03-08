Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farokh Engineer's no-nonsense take on KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant playing XI battle: ‘He is unlucky that both of them…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Farokh feels that Rishabh Pant, who is a destroyer as a batter, is unlucky that he and KL Rahul are part of the team at the same time.

Veteran cricketer Farokh Engineer is impressed with the healthy competition within Indian cricket as a batter like Rishabh Pant is warming the bench in the Champions Trophy to accommodate KL Rahul in the XI. The Indian cricket team is going through the problem of plenty as match-winners like Pant and Arshdeep Singh are yet to get a chance in the XI in the Champions Trophy, while stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj failed to make it into the squad only.

India's Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul at a warm-up session(PTI)
India's Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul at a warm-up session(PTI)

Meanwhile, Rahul, who has been a mainstay in India's ODI line-up, continues to retain his place and has shown versatility batting down the order at number 6. He played a crucial 42-run* knock against Australia in the semifinal

Farokh feels that Pant, who is a destroyer as a batter, is unlucky that he and Rahul are part of the team at the same time, as the latter has not done anything wrong to get dropped.

“For India, it is a very healthy position to be in. Rahul has not done much wrong. Rishabh is very good, a batter who is a destroyer. He is just unlucky that both of them are there at the same time," Farokh said during the felicitation ceremony at Madras Cricket Club via Times of India.

Rahul, who started his career as an opening batter, has always stood up in times of crisis, turning out to be a quintessential team man and now, he has shown consistency at the number 6 position.

The former cricketer clearly stated that there is no room for space in the XI for Pant at the moment, with India having good all-round options in the team.

“There is an argument that Rishabh can come in as an additional batter, but India have got many all-rounders. There is no room in the playing XI. It is wonderful to see Indian cricket thrive and I am proud of it,” he added.

“Varun reminds me of BS Chandrasekhar”

Farokh also discussed India's recent use of four spinners in the XI. He praised India's mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, and said he reminded him of BS Chandrasekhar.

“India have class spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun. You know what, Varun reminds me of BS Chandrasekhar. It is wonderful that India are playing to their strengths (by using four spinners). Horses for courses depending on the pitches they are playing," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On