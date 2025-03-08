Farokh Engineer's no-nonsense take on KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant playing XI battle: ‘He is unlucky that both of them…’

Veteran cricketer Farokh Engineer is impressed with the healthy competition within Indian cricket as a batter like Rishabh Pant is warming the bench in the Champions Trophy to accommodate KL Rahul in the XI. The Indian cricket team is going through the problem of plenty as match-winners like Pant and Arshdeep Singh are yet to get a chance in the XI in the Champions Trophy, while stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj failed to make it into the squad only. India's Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul at a warm-up session(PTI)

Meanwhile, Rahul, who has been a mainstay in India's ODI line-up, continues to retain his place and has shown versatility batting down the order at number 6. He played a crucial 42-run* knock against Australia in the semifinal

Farokh feels that Pant, who is a destroyer as a batter, is unlucky that he and Rahul are part of the team at the same time, as the latter has not done anything wrong to get dropped.

“For India, it is a very healthy position to be in. Rahul has not done much wrong. Rishabh is very good, a batter who is a destroyer. He is just unlucky that both of them are there at the same time," Farokh said during the felicitation ceremony at Madras Cricket Club via Times of India.

Rahul, who started his career as an opening batter, has always stood up in times of crisis, turning out to be a quintessential team man and now, he has shown consistency at the number 6 position.

The former cricketer clearly stated that there is no room for space in the XI for Pant at the moment, with India having good all-round options in the team.

“There is an argument that Rishabh can come in as an additional batter, but India have got many all-rounders. There is no room in the playing XI. It is wonderful to see Indian cricket thrive and I am proud of it,” he added.

“Varun reminds me of BS Chandrasekhar”

Farokh also discussed India's recent use of four spinners in the XI. He praised India's mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, and said he reminded him of BS Chandrasekhar.

“India have class spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun. You know what, Varun reminds me of BS Chandrasekhar. It is wonderful that India are playing to their strengths (by using four spinners). Horses for courses depending on the pitches they are playing," he added.