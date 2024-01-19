close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Fiji Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM
Live

Fiji Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM

Jan 19, 2024 02:00 AM IST
OPEN APP

Fiji Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start at 03:00 AM

Fiji Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 19 Jan 2024 at 03:00 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, Auckland

Fiji Women squad -
Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga, Mereani Rodan, Ateca ...Read More Kainoco, Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Silivia Kijiana, Sulia Vuni, Maeavhanisi Erasito, Marica Ratuki, Ana Gonerara, Lagakali Lomani, Melaia Biu, Mele Waqanisau
Samoa Women squad -
Eleni Vaaetasi, Faaiuga Sisifo, Olive Lefaga, Regina Lili'i, Avetia Mapu, Carol Agafili, Jacinta Sanele, Lagi Telea, Taalili Iosefo, Francesca Nafanua, Leitu Leong, Ailaoa Aoina, Jane Taliilagi, Luella Bracey, Norah Salima, Tuaoloa Semau

Fiji Women vs Samoa Women Live Score, Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024
Fiji Women vs Samoa Women Live Score, Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2024 02:00 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

    Fiji Women vs Samoa Women Match Details
    Match 11 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between Fiji Women and Samoa Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, Auckland at 03:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Fiji Women Samoa Women Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out