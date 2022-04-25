'Filling in Dhoni's shoes, it's not going to happen. But he has it in him': CSK veteran backs Jadeja for India captaincy

Ravindra Jadeja may not have had the perfect start to his captaincy period at the Chennai Super Kings, but has found immense support from his teammates who strongly believe that despite given the massive responsibility to fill MS Dhoni's shoes, the 33-year-old does have it in him. Not only so, one of his CSK teammates, a veteran IPL batter, has also backed Jadeja for the ultimate role of being the leader in the Indian cricket team. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Ambati Rayudu, a veteran India batter himself, believes that with Dhoni still around, Jadeja will learn quick and get better by the day.

"Filling in MS Dhoni's shoes, it's never going to happen. But Jaddu definitely has it in him and under the guidance of Mahi bhai and till the time he's around on the ground with him it will be very easy for him. Jadeja will become better. He has it in him to not only lead CSK but also India one day" he said in conversation with CSK's YouTube channel.

Rayudu also pointed out that CSK is going through a transitional phase where a lot of youngsters are being promoted under the leadership of Jadeja and added that the team is heading in the right direction.

"There is the shift and it has to come. A lot of youngsters will continue to feature in CSK as the years go by. Having a young captain like Jadeja who has done it and seen it all, it will be great for them to be under him and have his confidence. They have the backing of the captain and I think he is going in the right direction and even the team is. CSK will be very, very successful under him," he added.

CSK have so far played played seven games and won just two as they stand ninth in the points table, one above the wineless Mumbai Indians. They will play their eighth game in IPL 2022 on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium against Punjab Kings.

