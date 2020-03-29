‘Fingers crossed’: Hanuma Vihari trying to be busy and positive during forced break

cricket

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:39 IST

Confined to his home due to the nationwide lockdown, India cricketer Hanuma Vihari says he will use the time to “sharpen” his skills for the Australian tour, scheduled towards the end of the year. As with other sports across the world, cricket has also come to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 30000 lives while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

“I am going to use this time to focus on my fitness, sharpen my skills for county cricket as well as for the Australia tour in late 2020,” Vihari, who was part of India’s last tour of New Zealand, was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

Though there is a lot of uncertainty over when sport will resume, the middle-order batsman said he has his “fingers crossed”.

ALSO READ: It’s workout-from-home for India’s cricket stars

“Mentally I am trying hard to keep myself positive and busy. My challenge is: there is no cricket for the next three to four months. I do have a summer to look forward to having signed with a team in the English County Championship, where my contract starts from late August. Fingers crossed about that.”

Vihari added that this forced break will ensure he is home for his first marriage anniversary, which might not have been the case otherwise thanks to a busy cricket calendar.

“One good thing that will come out of this break is: I will able to celebrate my first wedding anniversary with my wife on May 19. In normal circumstances I might have been busy with cricket. So at least one person is not complaining too much!”With nothing much to do at home, he said he has been repeatedly watching clippings of the 2005 Ashes.

“A few days into this enforced break because of the pandemic, I have begun to realise all the implications: I cannot go out, meet friends or do anything, pretty much. But that is the need of the hour - you have to isolate yourself and make sure things settle down.

“I know boredom will set in easily, but I have a solution for that: watching the 2005 Ashes on video. It is my favourite. I have lost count of how many times I have watched it.

“Also, I have been planning on taking up yoga. It’s something I have thought of doing for a year, in fact.”