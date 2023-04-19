First IPL wicket, tensed Sachin, Shastri's epic commentary: How Arjun Tendulkar helped MI beat SRH in last-over thriller

Over the course of his glorious career, Sachin Tendulkar had bailed out his team – whether it was India or his domestic side or the Mumbai Indians – through his masterstroke batting. On Tuesday, there was another Tendulkar at the field with MI in a tensed chase while Sachin anxiously watched on from the pavilion. His son Arjun was handed the mighty responsibility of defending 20 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And Tendulkar junior did not just come out with flying colours, but also picked up his maiden IPL wicket to help MI beat SRH in the last-over thriller.

How Arjun Tendulkar helped MI beat SRH in last-over thriller

On his debut appearance in the IPL, Arjun's services beyond the powerplay were not required by Mumbai Indians in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. But on his second consecutive appearance in IPL 2023, captain Rohit Sharma handed Arjun a bigger role. While he completed his role as a new-ball bowler, conceding 14 runs in two overs, Rohit called up the 23-year-old for the final over of the match with Sunrisers needing 20 runs to win.

Arjun started the over with a clear plan - overpitched deliveries wide of off against Abdul Samad, who was SRH's last hope in the chase. The first ball was a dot, courtesy of a wonderful stop from wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. In the second ball, Samad managed to make contact as he drifted it down to third man, but was run out on completing his single. Arjun stuck to his plan, but ended up bowling a wide on the next ball.

Arjun then changed his line on the next ball as he nailed a perfect yorker off which batter Mayank Markande only managed two runs. It was at this time that the camera caught a tensed Sachin watching from the pavilion. There was no smile on his face and his eyes were fixed on his son's bowling, probably realising what it has truly been for his family all those years during his career.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, was full of praise for the youngster as he said: “This is good stuff. He is nailing in those yorkers. The thought process is good with the line he wants to bowl and the clarity of thought.”

On the next ball, the left-armer followed the batter, who shuffled across to the off side, and nailed another yorker on off as a happy MI dug out watched on. Head coach Mark Boucher couldn't stop smiling. “This is turning out to be a superb over,” exclaimed Shastri.

The next ball was a fuller-on-off as Bhuvneshwar Kumar smashed it straight to Rohit at cover. Arjun picked his maiden IPL wicket and the dismissal helped MI win their third game on the trot, by 14 runs.

As Mumbai Indians broke into jubilant celebration with Rohit and his teammates congratulating Tendulkar junior, Shastri, said: “He has now gone one up on his dad as his dad hasn't taken any wicket in IPL but junior has taken one.”

With the win, MI jumped to the sixth spot in the table while SRH remained in the ninth position following their third loss in IPL 2023.

