First ODI between India and Sri Lanka ends in a tie

Kolkata: Tied matches are usually unforgettable affairs. Not this one, at least not for India. The sparse crowd at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium cheered and swayed as India slid from 75/1 to being all out on a two-paced pitch where 230 looked tricky but definitely not daunting. A tepid leg-bye should have ended the match in India’s favour but Sri Lanka reviewed to get Shivam Dube walking before Arshdeep Singh pulled out an unnecessary slog sweep to be trapped leg-before. Two wickets in two balls by Charith Asalanka left India dazed and Sri Lanka trying to understand what they had just pulled off. Rohit Sharma’s fifty wasn’t enough on Friday. (PTI)

It should have never gone that close in the first place, especially after Rohit Sharma came out of the dugout scything the Sri Lankan field with seven fours and three sixes in a belligerent 58 that gave India just the sort of start they were seeking. Length of the format is also such that batters can afford to take their time. Shubman Gill was striking at 45, Virat Kohli took 24 balls to hit his first boundary but neither hit that grafting groove required to keep Sri Lanka at bay.

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Axar Patel ticked that box though, giving India two solid fifty-plus partnerships to build on. But this was a collapse hard to explain. Kohli and Iyer falling within an over hurt, but worse was losing Rahul and Patel quickly when India were on the cusp of 200. Equally agonising was the manner of dismissals — Iyer playing outside the line of a Asitha Fernando delivery, Rahul skying Wanindu Hasaranga and Patel feeling for an Asalanka delivery that just held its line. India’s batting depth meant they could still rely on Dube muscling last-gasp boundaries as Mohammed Siraj put on a valiant rearguard at the other end. But India’s luck ran out this time.

“We batted well in patches, there was no consistent momentum,” said Sharma at the post-match presentation. “We started well but knew the game would start once spin (bowling) comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind. Came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get one run with 14 balls, but won’t read too much (into it).”

Sri Lanka were understandably ecstatic. Aside from this result questioning the emerging theory that they just don’t have the winning mentality, young players like Dunith Wellalage — who was player of the match for his all-round contribution (67* and 2/39) — are bound to inspire hope that enough talent is coming up. Opener Pathum Nissanka was concentration personified during his fifty, but it was Wellalage who put pressure back on India with his reverse sweeps and ramp shots, especially against the spinners.

Along with Hasaranga and Akila Dananjaya, Wellalage scored vital runs that pushed Sri Lanka past 200 while bringing up his maiden ODI fifty in 59 balls. With the ball, it was Wellalage who broke the opening stand, luring the struggling Gill to slog across the line before trapping Sharma leg-before with a fuller ball that the India captain couldn’t connect. Once Kohli was gone, Sri Lanka ramped up the pressure through Hasaranga and Asalanka who kept chipping away till India were left with no one to finish what should have been a comfortable chase.