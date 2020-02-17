e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Fit-again Trent Boult back in handy recall for Kiwis

India vs New Zealand: Fit-again Trent Boult back in handy recall for Kiwis

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been recalled for his first test since the tour of Sri Lanka last August, while Auckland paceman Kyle Jamieson has been included in place of the injured Lockie Ferguson.

cricket Updated: Feb 17, 2020 08:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
WELLINGTON
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: Trent Boult bowls during a New Zealand Test team training session at Optus Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: Trent Boult bowls during a New Zealand Test team training session at Optus Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has recovered from a broken hand to be included in the 13-player squad to face India in the two-test series, as selectors swung the axe following the dismal tour of Australia. Opener Jeet Raval, spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santer and paceman Matt Henry have all been jettisoned in the wake of the Black Caps’ 3-0 test series whitewash by Australia. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been recalled for his first test since the tour of Sri Lanka last August, while Auckland paceman Kyle Jamieson has been included in place of the injured Lockie Ferguson.

Left-armer Boult broke his right hand in the Boxing Day test against Australia in December but is fit for the first test starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

“It’s terrific to have Trent back with us and we’re looking forward to the energy and experience he adds to the group alongside his obvious class with the ball in hand,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a team release on Monday.

Jamieson earns his place after promising displays in the two one-day internationals against India.

The trusted trio of Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner are likely to form New Zealand’s pace unit but Stead suggested Jamieson was under consideration for the series-opener.

“Kyle will offer us a point of difference with the bounce he could extract on what is traditionally a good surface in Wellington,” he said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell, who replaced the struggling Raval during the Australia series, will remain at the top of the order after scoring a valiant 121 in the Melbourne test.

One-test all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, the son of former New Zealand rugby union player and coach John Mitchell, has been included as injury cover after making his debut against England in November.

“Daryl showed his batting prowess in his test debut against England in Hamilton and he naturally offers us great versatility with the different roles he can play,” added Stead.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news