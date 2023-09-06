'Fitness of Bumrah and...': Tom Moody underlines importance of two star performers in India's World Cup bid

Two-time champions India have finally furnished its squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. Hosts India led by skipper Rohit Sharma are warming up for the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in the ongoing Asia Cup. A day after India punched its tickets for the Super stage in Sri Lanka, skipper Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a joint press conference to reveal India's 15-man squad for the World Cup. Tom Moody has underlined the importance of the two star performers(AFP-Getty Images)

Despite not playing a single group game of the Asia Cup, former vice-captain KL Rahul retained his place in the World Cup squad. Rahul's like-for-like replacement, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was also named in the 15-member squad while power-hitter Sanju Samson was shown the exit door. Gloveman Samson is roped in as Rahul's backup for the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: 'See India qualifying for semis but...': Manjrekar's verdict on selectors after India announce World Cup squad

A lot depends on longevity of Bumrah

Reflecting on India's announcement for the ICC event, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody observed that the fitness of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be key for India at the grandest stage of them all. “I think a lot of it depends on the fitness and longevity of Bumrah. I think he holds such an important key for India because he has such high quality and impacts the game early and also closes the innings,” said Moody, who made his One Day International (ODI) debut against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 1987.

"And I see that it's basically going to be a difficult World Cup with regards to making sure that you keep your bowlers fit. It’s a long campaign, but India certainly have got the diversity in their side. It’s just the case of them making sure they have their key players fit, particularly their bowlers,” the ex-Australian cricketer added.

'Fitness of Bumrah and Shami is absolutely key'

Shami, who replaced Bumrah in India's playing XI against Nepal, bagged a solitary wicket in a match where Rohit's men had to overcome sloppy fielding to beat the Asia Cup debutants. Shami and Bumrah are automatic starters for India. Speedster Mohammed Siraj will be assisting the senior pacers at the World Cup.

Seamers Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur are also valuable fast-bowling options that India have for the 50-over World Cup.“Yes, I think they have a side that’s good enough to win the World Cup. I think home advantage will be a big one for India, but I bring that point around the fitness. The fitness of Bumrah and Shami is absolutely key to me as both of them are high-quality new ball bowlers," Moody concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON