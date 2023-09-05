'See India qualifying for semis but...': Manjrekar's verdict on selectors after India announce World Cup squad

KL Rahul's inclusion in India's 15-member lineup for the ICC World Cup 2023 was the biggest takeaway from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) squad announcement on Tuesday. Champions in the 1983 and 2011 editions of the World Cup, India will host the 50-over tournament for the first time since lifting the famous trophy at home. On Tuesday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's squad for the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in a press conference. Manjrekar has shared his verdict after chief selector Agarkar announced India's squad (Getty Images-AFP)

Addressing the media during the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, Agarkar revealed that Indian batter Rahul has proven his fitness as a batter and wicketkeeper. The versatile batter did not travel to Sri Lanka for Team India's group-stage matches at the Asia Cup. However, Rahul is expected to join India's squad ahead of the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament.

ALSO READ: Ajit Agarkar addresses burning Ishan vs KL Rahul question for WC XI, Rohit Sharma highlights ground-breaking possibility

While Rahul was picked in India's squad for the World Cup, the selectors opted to trim the roster by dropping Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson. Tilak and Krishna are a part of India's squad for the Asia Cup while Samson is in Sri Lanka as a backup batter. Speaking to Star Sports on the Selection Day show, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the Indian think for furnishing a title-winning squad.

‘I see India qualifying for the semis but…’

“Yes, I think the selectors have done a good job considering the options that they had. The planning is good, now it’s all about the execution in the main game. I see India qualifying for the semis, but it’s the challenge post the semis that India will have to contend with. There are some good sides around; we’ve had a glimpse of some of the squads. It's not going to be easy, but yes, it’s a good enough side to win the World Cup,” Manjrekar said.

India's 15-member squad is led by all-format skipper Rohit, who will open the innings with superstar Shubman Gill. The top order also features Virat Kohli while Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are roped in as middle-order batters. Rahul and Kishan are India's wicketkeeping options at the World Cup. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are the all-rounder options that India have for the showpiece event. India's bowling attack features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON