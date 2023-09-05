Ajit Agarkar addresses burning Ishan vs KL Rahul question for WC XI, Rohit Sharma highlights ground-breaking possibility

Remember how KL Rahul had started out as a wicketkeeper-batter in the middle order? He was initially a back-up opening option to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, struggling to find his place in the XI before being presented with the unlikeliest opportunities in 2020 when Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion in a match against Australia in Rajkot and Rahul grabbed it with both hands, scoring a 52-ball 80 in India's win. With the backing of then skipper Virat Kohli and even under Rohit Sharma, Rahul continued with his role as a No. 5 batter in 17 of the 26 ODI innings he played since then, where he averages 56.53 with seven fifties and a ton. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar, right, and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma speak to the media as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cu(AP)

Hence, for Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid, the return of Rahul to the Indian squad after a long injury lay off remained of utmost importance which would eventually complete the line-up for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. And while it remained certain even a fortnight back, Rahul will now have to fight his way through to the XI, let alone for his position at No. 5.

Just like Rahul, Ishan Kishan, who has so far been known for his prowess as an opener, a position from where he scored the fastest ever double ton last year against Bangladesh before scoring an array of fifties in the West Indies series last month, was presented with a rare chance against one of the best bowling attacks in limited-overs cricket. Batting at No. 5 for India, where he has never featured in his short ODI career, Ishan smashed 82 off 81 against Pakistan while also stitching a record stand with Hardik Pandya to revive India from 66 for four.

Amid the rising debate among veterans and experts, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar did not specify who between Ishan and Rahul is the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Indian World Cup squad, which was announced on Tuesday in Kandy and rather admitted that it was a good headache to have for the team management.

"It is a good headache to have, I mean. Ishan played a lovely innings. He generally opens the innings. You would rather have that headache than to deal with than not. Here, you can say that KL Rahul's record in ODI cricket is fantastic. There will be a conversation but at least you will have two options to pick from on a given day. We are happy to have two options who are ready to fight for being in the XI," he said in the press conference.

India captain Rohit Sharma was then asked if both Rahul and Ishan could feature in the same line-up and he immediately responded with a positive reply explaining that selection depends on a large number of factors and that Ishan's left-handedness adds a separate dimension to the line-up.

"There will a possibility, why not? As long as everyone is available to play, everyone is fit to play, selection depends on the opposition, a player's current form and those who have performed under pressure because how you get those runs is also important. Look at Ishan's knock, for his confidence that was brilliant. Under pressure, batting at No. 5 for the first time and a left-hander which gives us another dimension. We consider all that factor in picking a playing XI," he said.

