'Fits into any XI in Asia Cup, T20 World Cup': Uthappa's straightforward verdict on India star; 'Easily one of the tops'

Published on Sep 04, 2022 05:29 PM IST

The Indian saw a seven-year stretch from 2010 to 2017 that didn't give him a single T20 game. Cut to the present, he is among the top players who are expected to headline the World T20, beginning in October.

Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed, caught by Dinesh Karthik(REUTERS)
Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed, caught by Dinesh Karthik(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Dinesh Karthik has been enjoying the finisher's role ever since he made a return to the national set-up. At 37, the wicketkeeper-batter has been providing the late impetus to the Indian innings, making a strong case for the upcoming World T20 in Australia. When it comes to the wicketkeeper's spot, head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday said that the decision between Karthik and Rishabh Pant will be made based on conditions, as he dismissed talks of pecking order. Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar's brutal verdict on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in Asia Cup: 'He's stuck. He doesn’t seem to be enjoying it'

In the Sunday (August 28) blockbuster against Pakistan, the Rohit Sharma-led side preferred the experienced glovesman in Karthik ahead of flamboyant Rishabh Pant. But it remains to be seen whether the team management will stick to the same combination in the 'Super 4' contest against the arch-rivals on September 4.

Karthik's former teammate Robin Uthappa feels age should not be the yardstick for a player's selection, as he underlined the wicketkeeper's performances of late. He even bracketed Karthik among top finishers in world cricket at the moment.

"If you take out the age factor equation, then he is easily one of the top 2-3 best finishers for the country today who is still playing international cricket and has well and is doing well, he has done well in the IPL, so why shouldn’t he be there. I don’t think age should be a criterion if you are performing the way he is, and much deservedly, so he is a part of the squad and I think he should be in the playing 11 no matter what, and for me, Dinesh Karthik will fit into any 11 in the Asia Cup and in the T20 World Cup happening in Australia," Uthappa told a freelance journalist.

At present, Karthik has a defined role, having revelled in his new batting task in the final few overs of the T20 format. Recently, he lavished praise on current team management and talked about repaying the faith that the skipper and coach have put in him.

“Extremely happy (with the backing). This is what I have aimed for all my life. And for the captain and coach to show so much belief in me, it is only fair that I repay the faith back by giving good performances, which will help the team, in many ways, cross the line," he said during India's recent tour of West Indies.

Karthik saw a seven-year stretch from 2010 to 2017 that didn't give him a single Twenty20 game. Cut to the present, he is among the top players who are expected to headline the World T20, beginning in October.

“Players are given the opportunity to fail. It’s very important to give players the opportunity to fail and then move on to the next player. In India right now, there are so many players. But here you get value for what you have achieved over a period of time. That is something that needs to be respected with this coaching staff.”

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
