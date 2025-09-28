Five unforgettable India-Pakistan finals: Ravi Shastri's Audi effort, Javed Miandad's last-ball six and more

The India-Pakistan rivalry is all set for a new chapter as the two powerhouses lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. The eight-team tournament has seen plenty of drama when the two teams have squared off, and the finale will be no exception. However, the controversies and flashpoints have occurred off the field, and the 22 yards have just seen India dominating so far. However, one cannot discount Pakistan, as the side has a knack for picking up its game when down and out. India will play against arch-rival Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup. (AP)

The two previous encounters in the Asia Cup 2025 edition witnessed India stamping its authority, winning the matches comprehensively. However, Pakistan has so far emerged as the second-best team in the competition, outclassing every other team except India. This is the first time that India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup final, despite the tournament being played for more than 40 years.

Meeting in finals is not something new for India and Pakistan. The two arch-rivals have squared off in the summit clash of tournaments like the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. The two teams have often put on a spectacle for sold-out stadiums, and the Asia Cup finale will be no different.

Ahead of the upcoming finale, we decided to take a look at five times when India and Pakistan put on a show for the worldwide audience. Ravi Shastri's Audi-winning effort in 1985 and Javed Miandad's last-ball six off the bowling of Chetan Sharma headline the list.

Here are the five best finals between India and Pakistan

Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket (1985)

The final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground resulted in one of the most famous and iconic wins for India. Led by Sunil Gavaskar, the side dismantled Pakistan while bowling as Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's leg-spin stifled the opponent's middle order. Chasing 177, India comfortably reached the target thanks to contributions from Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth. Shastri was awarded the Player of the Tournament accolade, and he concluded the tournament by riding the Audi around the MCG.

Austral-Asia Cup Final (1986)

The match between the rivals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium saw Javed Miandad pulling off a heist against Chetan Sharma in the final over. Miandad, who was battling cramps, was tasked with hitting 11 runs off the final over. The situation then boiled down to six off the final ball, and Miandad did the unthinkable. His unbeaten knock of 116 off 114 balls turned him into a national hero in Pakistan and left Indian fans heartbroken. This summit clash still stands as one of the most dramatic chapters of Indo-Pak cricket.

Coca-Cola Independence Cup (1998)

The Independence Cup was played in Bangladesh, and the final saw India and Pakistan squaring off. Set 315 to win in the third final with the series tied at 1-1, India pulled off what was then their highest successful ODI chase. Sourav Ganguly’s fluent 124 and Robin Singh’s steady hand off 82 runs brought India close. However, it was Hrishikesh Kanitkar's 11-run knock that was edged into Indian cricket's folklore as he struck a boundary in the dying moments to seal victory.

T20 World Cup (2007)

The inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa saw the most hyped and intense finals as India and Pakistan enthralled fans at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. India, led by a young MS Dhoni, set Pakistan a target of 158. Misbah-ul-Haq’s fighting knock took Pakistan to the brink of victory, but the game ended in high drama as Joginder Sharma bowled the final over. With six needed off four balls, Misbah attempted an audacious scoop only to find Sreesanth at short fine leg. India won by five runs, sparking celebrations across the nation, beginning Dhoni’s golden era as captain.

Champions Trophy (2017)

Indian fans will always want to forget this match, but one cannot deny that it is one of Pakistan's greatest triumphs. In a high-voltage final at the Oval, Pakistan stunned India as Fakhar Zaman’s blistering century helped them post 338/4. India’s famed batting line-up, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, crumbled against Mohammad Amir’s fiery spell. Pakistan won by 180 runs, marking their biggest victory against India in a final, and lifted their maiden Champions Trophy.