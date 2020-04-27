e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Flick the switch’: Warner shares hilarious video with wife Candice

The video starts will Warner in full kit and his wife virtual kayaking just beside him. Then they switch characters and Warner is seen wearing his wife’s swimsuit and she, on the other hand, is in full Australian ODI kit.

cricket Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
David Warner and wife Candice
David Warner and wife Candice(Instagram)
         

Australia cricketer David Warner on Monday took to Instagram to upload a hilarious video featuring wife Candice in which he seen switching ‘jobs’ with his wife.

Warner’s post read: “ISO Monday’s #flicktheswitch @candywarner1.”

 

View this post on Instagram

ISO Monday’s #flicktheswitch @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

With no cricket being played due to outbreak of coronavirus, cricketers have been engaging with fans on social media to keep themselves busy and entertained.

In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament stands indefinitely postponed.

Recently, he hosted an Instagram live video session with SRH teammate and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and asked him about whom he thinks is the best batsman in the world.

“It’s very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He’s one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players,” Williamson pointed.

“Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high.”

Warner on his part picked three. “I would have you, Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life.”

--IANS

aak/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Nitish Kumar says no to getting students back from Kota. Then explains
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
In a new ‘normal’, BMW cars in India can now be bought online
Tamil Nadu builds wall at Andhra Pradesh border over Covid-19 concerns
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
