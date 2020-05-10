Focussing on mental state, can pick up from where I left: Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: May 10, 2020 08:54 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli is in a good frame of mind which gives him confidence of being able to pick up from where he left as and when cricket resumes in the post COVID-19 world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shutdown all cricketing activities across the globe and Kohli said though he is keeping himself physically fit, his main focus has been working on the mental aspect of the game.

“Well, fortunately I have all my gym equipment at home, so I am able to train and that’s not a problem for me. As far as the game goes, luckily, I am someone who has always been very keen on improving my mental state and not really focus on practising long hours in the net over a period of time,” Kohli said on Star Sport’s show Cricket Connected.

“So I know, once I am in good frame of mind and I am keeping myself positive and happy, just looking forward in life, whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in good position to start again from where we left.” The health crisis, which has so far killed nearly 2000 people and infected more than 59,000 in India, had forced the government to enforce a national lockdown, which will end on May 17.

Kohli admitted it was not easy in the initial days.

“It was a bit tough initially but you start looking at things from a different point of view as the time goes on more and more, because eventually you realise that nothing is in your control,” Kohli said.

“So what you can control to an extent is your own mindset and just looking at things with positive frame of mind and the only good thing is that I have been able to train, practice was not such a big problem for me even before, so that is what I am doing, I am training, I am keeping fit,” Kohli said.