'Forget 1983, 2007, 2011': Gambhir calls Indian hockey team's bronze medal win 'bigger than any World Cup', fans respond

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir hailed the performance of the Indian men's hockey team at the Olympics bigger than the three World Cup wins achieved by the Indian cricket team.

India won the Prudential World Cup in 1983, followed by the T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011, the last two of which Gambhir was part of. But the former opening batsman, who played crucial knocks in the final of the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, believes what the Indian hockey team achieved on Thursday overshadows the rest.

READ | ‘It was just an outpouring of emotions’: James Anderson on his celebration after getting the ‘big wicket’ of Virat Kohli

"Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride," tweeted Gambhir.

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medal match to end a long wait for India. The Manpreet Singh-led side emerged victorious to take home a bronze medal, thus ending India's 41-year-long wait to win another medal in hockey at the Olympics. Prior to this, India had last won an Olympic medal back in the year 1980, when they had clinched gold at the Moscow Games.

However, Gambhir's tweets did not go well with fans, as they took exception to the former India batsman's views.

"Being the hero of 2007 and 2011 World Cup. Still u are saying this .... Why!!!!!!!," one user replied to gambhir's tweet.

Being the hero of 2007 and 2011 World Cup

Still u are saying this .... Why!!!!!!!; — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 5, 2021





Another user said: "Sir, this looks more like a politician's tweet than a sportsperson's tweet. No need to demean other's achievement."

Sir, this looks more like a politician's tweet than a sportsperson's tweet. No need to demean other's achievement. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 5, 2021





"In a world where people don't even wanna compare different formats and eras Gambhir saab is comparing two different sports. Respect," another user responded.

In a world where people don't even wanna compare different formats and eras Gambhir saab is comparing two different sports. Respect. 🐐 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 5, 2021





Below are some more replies to Gambhir's tweets

"Why to demean other's achievement when we can celebrate both?"

"This is too much now, that 1983 WC was a revolution for Indian Cricket, bigger than anything, the 2007 WC was the inaugural WC and India got crowned as the 1st ever champions, 2011 WC was a WC win after 28 years, meant alot."

This is too much now, that 1983 WC was a revolution for Indian Cricket, bigger than anything, the 2007 WC was the inaugural WC and India got crowned as the 1st ever champions, 2011 WC was a WC win after 28 years, meant alot.



Simply praise the hockey team without controversies. — ηαмαη - ICT 🇮🇳 CSK 💛 (@Mr_unknown23_) August 5, 2021





"Why this comparison?? Every win is big, be it in hockey or cricket.. why to make one sport more important than other.. this is the same mistake we might have done in 1983.. "forget olympic medals, cricket world cup win is bigger".. people of that era must have thought the same."

Links to tweets







