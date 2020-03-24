Former Australia cricketer picks the better all-rounder between Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes

cricket

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:44 IST

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg gave his opinion into the debate as to which all-rounder is better between India star Hardik Pandya and England talisman Ben Stokes. The two cricketers are currently regarded as X-factor players for their respective teams and their presence in side brings balance to the playing XI.

Stokes has been doing the job for England for a while now while Pandya has also become a regular feature in all formats for Team India.

Hogg was asked about the better all-rounder between the two on Twitter and he weighed towards the England superstar. Hogg’s post read: “I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has potential but he hasn’t played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all-rounder for my World XI.

ALSO READ: ‘Too much white noise, no blueprint’: Brendon McCullum points out biggest difference between CSK, RCB

Stokes has so far played 63 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20Is and has scored 4056, 2682 and 305 runs respectively. While he has also picked up 147, 70 and 14 wickets for the Three Lions so far.

As for Pandya, he has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is and scored 532, 957 and 310 runs respectively. While he has scalped 17, 54 and 38 wickets in the three formats respectively.

Apart from these numbers, the one things that really seperates the two all-rounder is that Stokes is a World Cup winner and Pandya is not. Stokes’ majestic innings in the ICC 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand helped them clinch their first ever title in front of their home support.