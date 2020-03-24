e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former Australia cricketer picks the better all-rounder between Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes

Former Australia cricketer picks the better all-rounder between Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes

Stokes has been doing the job for England for a while now while Pandya has also become a regular feature in all formats for Team India.

cricket Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya (L), Ben Stokes (R)
Hardik Pandya (L), Ben Stokes (R)(HT Collage)
         

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg gave his opinion into the debate as to which all-rounder is better between India star Hardik Pandya and England talisman Ben Stokes. The two cricketers are currently regarded as X-factor players for their respective teams and their presence in side brings balance to the playing XI.

Stokes has been doing the job for England for a while now while Pandya has also become a regular feature in all formats for Team India.

Hogg was asked about the better all-rounder between the two on Twitter and he weighed towards the England superstar. Hogg’s post read: “I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has potential but he hasn’t played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all-rounder for my World XI.

ALSO READ: ‘Too much white noise, no blueprint’: Brendon McCullum points out biggest difference between CSK, RCB

Stokes has so far played 63 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20Is and has scored 4056, 2682 and 305 runs respectively. While he has also picked up 147, 70 and 14 wickets for the Three Lions so far.

As for Pandya, he has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is and scored 532, 957 and 310 runs respectively. While he has scalped 17, 54 and 38 wickets in the three formats respectively.

Apart from these numbers, the one things that really seperates the two all-rounder is that Stokes is a World Cup winner and Pandya is not. Stokes’ majestic innings in the ICC 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand helped them clinch their first ever title in front of their home support.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt extends tax deadline till June 30 in view of lockdown due to coronavirus
Govt extends tax deadline till June 30 in view of lockdown due to coronavirus
Covid-19 Updates: Vivad se Vishwas scheme extended to June 30
Covid-19 Updates: Vivad se Vishwas scheme extended to June 30
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Covid-19 cases set to cross 500 as 600 districts placed under lockdown
Covid-19 cases set to cross 500 as 600 districts placed under lockdown
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news