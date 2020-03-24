‘Too much white noise, no blueprint’: Brendon McCullum points out biggest difference between CSK, RCB

cricket

There is no dearth of superstars in the Indian Premier League, teams are evenly matched almost all the time and yet, there are stark differences in results. Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won the title, Chennai Super Kings have won it thrice. Virat Kohli leads RCB, MS Dhoni is at the helm of affairs for CSK and these two teams are on opposite corners as far as their results are concerned.

Brendon McCullum, who has played for both the sides, has highlighted the biggest difference between the two sides and has given superb insight into what drives both the teams. Scyld Berry, who is a former editor of a leading cricket portal, has come out with a book called “Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution”. There is an excerpt of the book which is online and it here where McCullum has spoken about the difference between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“One team gives selection loyalty and works on the team they have; the other chases a perfect team and doesn’t have a blueprint for how they are going to play. “CSK has very little “white noise” around them. RCB have too much,” McCullum said.

Earlier, Albie Morkel, who has played for CSK, hailed the impact of skipper MS Dhoni on the side.

“He plays a big role. We all know how big Dhoni is in India. He is one of the best T20 and white-ball players ever to play the game and if you get him as a leader, it is going to bring success as he knows how to get the best out of his players,” Albie Morkel told Sportstar.

“It all comes from keeping your core group of players together for a long time and have the same captain, Dhoni, for all seasons except for the two years when they weren’t part of the competition. Consistency is their secret. Over the last few seasons, they have made the finals eight times out of 10,” he added.