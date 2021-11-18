Home / Cricket / Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent target of racist hate letter
Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent target of racist hate letter

Rainford-Brent, the first Black woman to play for England when she made her debut in 2001 aged 17, shared an image of the handwritten letter on social media -- two days after Azeem Rafiq gave damning testimony that catalogued racism in the sport.
Former England women's cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Reuters |

Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent revealed on Wednesday she had received hate mail with racist abuse where the sender had asked her to "leave our country". 

The letter contained a number of expletives and asked the 37-year-old, 'Who invited you to my country?' and described her as "illiterate, primitive" and being found "naked in Africa".

"Interesting... Born in South London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive. Had some letters in my time but this one (is) up there," Rainford-Brent wrote on Twitter.  

Rainford-Brent played for England for nine years and was awarded the MBE in the Queen's birthday honours list earlier this year for her services to the sport and charity.

Now a commentator, she teamed up with former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding last year to discuss racism and the Black Lives Matter movement. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
