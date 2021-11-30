Home / Cricket / Former England skipper Ray Illingworth battling cancer
cricket

Former England skipper Ray Illingworth battling cancer

A combative Yorkshireman who captained England in 31 test matches between 1958 and 1973 and played in the first ever one-day international in 1971, Illingworth also had spells as an administrator and the coach of the national team.
Former England skipper Ray Illingworth battling cancer(TWITTER)
Former England skipper Ray Illingworth battling cancer(TWITTER)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Former England skipper Ray Illingworth, who famously captained the team to an Ashes triumph in Australia in 1970–71, has said he is undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer.

A combative Yorkshireman who captained England in 31 test matches between 1958 and 1973 and played in the first ever one-day international in 1971, Illingworth also had spells as an administrator and the coach of the national team.

The 89-year-old, whose wife Shirley died in March after her own fight with cancer, said he was hopeful of a full recovery.

"They got rid of a lot of the tumour but there were still two centimetres left, originally it was eight," Illingworth told the Daily Telegraph in an interview https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2021/11/29/exclusive-ray-illingworth-reveals-fighting-cancer-wants-right.

"They're just hoping to get rid of the last bit with extra double doses (of radiotherapy). I will see how these next two doses go, keep my fingers crossed and hope I have a bit of luck.

"I don't want to have the last 12 months that my wife had. She had a terrible time going from hospital to hospital and in pain. I don't want that."

 

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england cricket team
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out