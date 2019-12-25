Former England spinner points out reason behind Virat Kohli’s success as India captain

cricket

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:35 IST

Former England spinner Monty Panesar was all praise for Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and he said that the reason that India have done well under his partnership is because of the huge pool of players he has at his disposal. Panesar believes that India has 15 to 20 players to pick out of when it comes to the national team.

“As long as India is winning, that’s the main thing. He (Kohli) has got options, hasn’t he? He can play finger-spin, he can play wrist-spin. It doesn’t really matter as long as they win. So I think he’s probably just picking the team on whoever is performing well. And then if they’re not performing that well, then he would pick another group of players. The reason that he’s doing well is that he knows he has a group of, let’s say, 15 to 20 players he can pick from. And he knows they will all perform well,” Panesar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

READ: ‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea

When asked about India’s chances in the upcoming series against New Zealand, Panesar pointed out that since Kohli has a better bowling attack, India should beat the Kiwis in their own backyard. “Virat Kohli has got a good seam attack now. So they should beat New Zealand in New Zealand,” he said.

t was a decade to remember for Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team skipper dominated the show for his country on the global stage. From winning the ICC World Cup in 2011 to guiding his team to countless victories, the right-hander regularly produced brilliant knocks.

READ: Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report

In the ODI series against West Indies, Kohli was able to produce a brilliant show to clinch the series for his side and after the encounter, he also spoke about how this year has been a good one for Indian cricket and how the pain of defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final still lingers on.

“2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we’ve played has been satisfying. Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement,” he further added.