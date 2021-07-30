Former India cricketer Venkataramana named TN coach

Former India off-spinner M Venkataramana was on Friday appointed head coach of the Tamil Nadu senior men's cricket team for the upcoming domestic season.

The appointment was made by the Cricket Advisory Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in its meeting held here, a press release said.

The 55-year-old Venkataramana, who played one Test and a solitary ODI in the 80s, takes over from D Vasu.

Venkataramana has been involved in coaching in the TNPL T20 tournament.

Also, the CAC appointed a senior selection committee which included S Vasudevan as Chairman, K Bharath Kumar, R Venkatesh, Tanveer Jabbar and TR Arasu.

Meanwhile, R Ramkumar was appointed coach of the under-23 team.