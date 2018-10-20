Praveen Kumar retires from all forms of cricket

Former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar has retired from all forms of international cricket. The 32-year-old says that he will now focus on coaching and will only for ONGC in company cricket.

“I have decided to retire from cricket. The decision is not taken in haste, I gave a thought over it and I felt it was a right time to say goodbye to the sport which gave me so much. I want to thank my family, BCCI, UPCA, Rajeev (Shukla) sir for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams,” Praveen told the Indian Express.

Praveen last played for India in 2012 and represented India in 84 international matches. He made his ODI debut for India in 2007 against Pakistan, while his Test debut came four years later against West Indies in Jamaica.

Praveen Kumar also bowled the first ever ball in Indian Premier League in 2008 when he was represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kumar also represented Kings XI Punjab, Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

In his first class career, Kumar took 267 wickets for Uttar Pradesh in 66 matches.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 17:21 IST