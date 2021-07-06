Former India wicketkeeper explains how Virat Kohli can win ICC trophies

ICC trophies continue to elude India skipper Virat Kohli. Be it the 2019 ODI World Cup, the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) or the 2017 Champions Trophy, the Delhi-born superstar is simply unable to get this monkey off his back. However, there is no dearth of opportunities as there are three successive World Cups scheduled until 2023 and Saba Karim believes it could finally be time for Kohli to get his hands on one.

Former India cricketer Karim said that the next two years present an exciting opportunity for Kohli and Co. to win multiple ICC trophies across formats. The ICC has scheduled two T20 World Cups, in 2021 and 2022, respectively, with the first one to be played in the UAE and the next one in Australia. In 2023, India will host the ODI World Cup.

While speaking during a discussion on India News, India could go on a spree if they win the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

"It is a great opportunity for Virat Kohli and the Indian team, that there are going to be back-to-back three World Cups. If they get off to a good start and win the first World Cup, the belief will be there that India will perform well and we can get those World Cups in our hands as well."

The former India wicketkeeper-batsman also opined that with the right balance and execution of plans, the 'Men in Blue' can go all the way.

"I feel we have the team also, we have the passion as well and the biggest thing is that we have a huge number of cricket fans. It is just the wait now that the plans we have made and the preparations we have done, they need to be implemented properly," remarked Karim.

For now, Kohli will focus on the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which gets underway in August.