Kolkata [India], : As India gears up to face New Zealand in a crucial Champions Trophy clash in Dubai, former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla emphasised the significance of this encounter. Shukla termed it a "must-win" match for both teams, with the winner claiming the top spot. Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla weighs in on India's Champions Trophy chances

"This is a very important match, and whoever wins will make it to the number one spot," Shukla told ANI.

Shukla expressed confidence in India's chances, particularly with Mohammed Shami's impressive form. However, he also acknowledged New Zealand's strength and stressed the importance of beating them in this match.

"It is very important to win this match. Mohammed Shami is looking in very good form... We hope India will win again today. New Zealand is a very strong team, and it is very important to beat New Zealand in this match," he added.

Reflecting on the tournament's progress, Shukla noted the surprise exit of major teams, including Pakistan. He expressed optimism that India would play and win the final in Dubai, fulfilling the expectations of fans worldwide.

"India will play the final in Dubai, and unfortunately, Pakistan is not advancing," he remarked.

Shukla also shared his insights on India's batting lineup, highlighting the need for experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to take their time at the crease.

"All the fans of India worldwide are waiting for India to play the final and win the Champions Trophy. Pakistan is out, big teams are out, even Bangladesh is out. This is the only team left, and we want a good final in Dubai with India winning," he added.

Speaking about India's batting lineup, Shukla advised Rohit to settle down and play his natural game as this is a 50-over match, not a T20 encounter.

"Rohit Sharma needs to take time, he is looking restless. This is not T20, this is a 50-over game," he stated.

Shukla believes that Rohit and Kohli's contributions will be crucial to India's success. He described them as India's "pride" and "biggest pillars," emphasizing their importance in the team's quest for victory.

"Rohit knows everything, he has played a lot. He will take time in the next game to settle down because he knows that when he takes time, he plays well. The same goes for Virat Kohli. These two are our pride, our biggest pillars. For India to win, their contributions will be crucial," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.