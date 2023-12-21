Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali applies for NCA Director's post

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited applications for the post of Director NCA and a reliable source confirmed that Azhar had not only applied but also shown keen interest in taking up the job. HT Image

“The PCB is also happy that Azhar has shown interest because of his cricket and educational background,” the source said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Azhar retired from international cricket last year and since then has been playing first class cricket and is presently in Pakistan for a departmental tournament.

Azhar has played 97 Tests and 53 ODIs and has the experience of 263 first class matches. The PCB will appoint an NCA Director in January.

Another former Test bowler Nadeem Khan is currently serving as acting Director of the NCA after the PCB removed New Zealand’s Grant Bradburn from the post earlier this year.