IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He's a modern-day Viv Richards': Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja's huge praise for India's Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
cricket

'He's a modern-day Viv Richards': Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja's huge praise for India's Virat Kohli

After watching his leadership and batting performance in the ongoing T20I series against England, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said India skipper Virat Kohli is 'modern-day Viv Richards.'
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and termed him as the ‘modern-day Viv Richards’. Raja made the comments while describing how debutants like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are lucky to have someone like Virat Kohli at the non-striker’s end while starting their international careers.

“He (Ishan Kishan) was lucky to have a partnership with Kohli because he is a modern day great and in my view he is a modern day Viv Richards. It would have given Ishan Kishan confidence and we can expect a lot from him in the future,” Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a 56 on his T20I debut against England, was batting with captain Virat Kohli in the 2nd T20I. The India captain had himself scored a fluent 73 to lead India to victory.

Also Read | 'Nothing serious': Kohli reveals why he took the 'smart decision of going out'

“Ishan Kishan has great potential and talent. Ishan does terrific power-hitting, he is short-heighted but times the ball sweetly, plays on both offside and leg-side and hits sixes. On the day he is a game changer and made a brilliant half- century on debut,” said Raja.

“He played with freedom and he has come in a great environment where the captain at the non-striker’s end claps on his every shot. He has been given the license that we are changing the direction of our batting and you go and hit sixes and fours. If you get out in the process, no problem,” he said.

Kohli, however, was dismissed for 1 in the 4th T20I while Kishan did not feature in it due to a niggle.


The former Pakistan batsman lauded India’s decision to give chances to proven performers of IPL.

“Unless you identify the outstanding performers of IPL and give the performers a chance, you won't progress the way it should. India took the chance and it turned out to be great,” he concluded.

If Ishan Kishan was the star of the show earlier in the series, it was Suryakumar Yadav who stole the limelight in the 4th T20I which India won by 8 runs. Playing his first international match, Suryakumar struck a breathtaking 57 off 31 balls to create the perfect platform for India’s 185-run total.

Kishan and Suryakumar were rewarded for their T20I performances as both of them earned their maiden ODI call-ups for the three-match series against England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli ramiz raja + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
ipl

Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
cricket

Harmanpreet and Co eye redemption in T20 series against South Africa

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Apart from the nine-wicket win in the second match, Mithali Raj's side failed to fire as a unit against their South African counterparts, who looked in good rhythm throughout the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
cricket

'He's a modern-day Viv Richards': Ex-Pak captain's huge praise for India star

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:47 PM IST
After watching his leadership and batting performance in the ongoing T20I series against England, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said India skipper Virat Kohli is 'modern-day Viv Richards.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
cricket

Battle for supremacy among two best teams in series-decider

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
India, who went into the series with a fresh and fearless approach in the shortest format, find themselves well-placed in their preparations for the mega event at home later this year, irrespective of what happens in the fifth game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
cricket

Ben Stokes explains how England will 'benefit' from 4th T20I loss to India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Ben Stokes, who scored a quickfire 46 off just 23 balls and almost took the game away from India said England can ‘benefit’ from the 8-wicket loss in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer and Suryakumar Yadav.(Reuters)
Jofra Archer and Suryakumar Yadav.(Reuters)
cricket

'Watched all of his games':Suryakumar explains how he planned first-ball six off

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:32 PM IST
He had toiled hard in domestic cricket for years and fans were excited to see how Suryakumar will perform in national colours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.(Twitter)
Photo of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.(Twitter)
cricket

Lahore court orders FIA to register case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The order from Judge Hamid Hussain came on Thursday after a hearing in Lahore on a petition filed by a woman, Hamza Mukhtar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Suryakumar Yadav in action.(REUTERS)
India's Suryakumar Yadav in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

India squad for England ODIs: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh Krishna included

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • The series begins on 23rd March with BCCI deciding to hold all the ODIs in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad comments on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal.(PTI/Twitter)
Stuart Broad comments on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal.(PTI/Twitter)
cricket

'A stinking decision': Swann and Broad on Suryakumar's controversial dismissal

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav smashed 31-ball 57 to help India achieve a match-winning total of 185 runs. He was looking good for a big score but lost his wicket to a controversial decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)
ipl

Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli sitting in the dugout.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli sitting in the dugout.(BCCI)
cricket

'Nothing serious': Kohli reveals why he took the 'smart decision of going out'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Kohli on Thursday also questioned the concept of requiring "conclusive proofs" to overturn a "soft signal" of the field umpires, saying that rules should be made simpler so that teams do not suffer in high-stake games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the hosts lost three early wickets, experienced players in Mithali Raj (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied India's innings. (Twitter)
After the hosts lost three early wickets, experienced players in Mithali Raj (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied India's innings. (Twitter)
cricket

Lack of bench strength a big worry for India

By Sharad Deep, Shalini Gupta, Lucknow/chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • In the batting department, skipper Mithali Raj, 38, and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur, 32 have been shouldering the responsibility for more than a decade and a half, playing big innings and fashioning India’s famous victories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's KL Rahul, right, plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's KL Rahul, right, plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

The open season: India make it fizz at the top

By N Ananthanarayanan, Sanjjeev K Samyal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • A quality opener is like a “fox in the box” striker in football, in the sense that the search for a great fit is constantly on. Indian openers continue to be judged on performances in seaming, overseas conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli reacts after the match.(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli reacts after the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

I don't know why there can't be an ‘I don't know’ call for the umpires: Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • On being asked about the episode after the game, Kohli said that that rules should be made simpler so that teams do not suffer in high-stake games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dawid Malan takes Suryakumar's catch.(Reuters)
Dawid Malan takes Suryakumar's catch.(Reuters)
cricket

Former India cricketers slam third umpire's decision against Suryakumar Yadav

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Despite repeated replays, TV umpire Virender Sharma couldn’t find dependable proof to overturn the soft out signal and Suryakumar had to walk back to the pavilion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP