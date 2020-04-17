Former Rajasthan Royals player says ‘PSL on par with IPL cricket wise’

cricket

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:37 IST

Former Rajasthan Royals cricketer Liam Livingstone on Thursday said that the level of cricket in Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier Leauge is quite similar. Speaking to Doosra Podcast on BBC, the England cricketer, who is currently signed with Australia’s Big Bash League Perth Scorchers, and featured for Peshawar Zalmia in the PSL season this year, said that the standard of cricket in Pakistan’s T20 league is “very similar to the IPL”.

“The fans, players and supporters all live and breathe cricket, that’s what sets the PSL and IPL apart from the others,” he was quoted as saying in the podcast.

Also read: 5 most impactful incidents in the history of IPL

“It was great to play in places that hadn’t seen live cricket for a while, such as Multan, where the atmosphere was unbelievable,” he added.

“I think the stadium holds around 30,000 but I’m adamant there were about 50,000 there. They cheer for anything and don’t support any particular team,” he further said.

Livingstone played for RR in IPL 2019 but only played four games for the franchise. He was released by the franchise before the auctions last year, and then he opted out of the IPL auctions pool in order to focus on country cricket for Lancashire.

Also read: Shikhar Dhawan dances with son Zoravar on ‘Daddy cool’

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday made the official announcement that the 13th edition of Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. “Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice,” a release from BCCI said.