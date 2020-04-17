e-paper
Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan dances with son Zoravar on ‘Daddy cool’

Shikhar Dhawan dances with son Zoravar on ‘Daddy cool’

On Thursday, Shikhar Dhawan posted another video of him dancing with his son Zoravar on a popular Bollywood song “Daddy Cool”.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2020 10:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoravar
Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoravar(Screengrab)
         

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is making most of the forced break by spending quality time with his family at home with the ongoing lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From washing clothes to playing and training with his kids at home, Dhawan has been keeping himself busy with all kinds of different activities.

On Thursday, he posted another video of him dancing with his son Zoravar on a popular Bollywood song “Daddy Cool”.

 

“Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one,” the left-handed opener captioned the video on Instagram.

Recently, he had revealed he is trying his hand at playing a flute and honing his overall musical skills.

“Playing a musical instrument, the vibrations you can feel inside your body. Music gives you peace and everybody should try to learn how to play a musical instrument now especially because we have so much time to spend at home due to the lockdown,” Dhawan had said while chatting with India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Instagram Live.

Before that, the southpaw alongwith his wife Ayesha, had recreated popular Bollywood number “Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham” from the movie ‘Hamjoli’.

The 34-year-old had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes of the house and in the background the Bollywood film song- ‘Jab se hui hai shaadi, aansu baha hoon ...’ was playing.

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would have been currently involved in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which now stands “indefinitely suspended” due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire sporting calendar has come to a grinding halt with the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than 1.4 lakhs lives across the world thus far.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

