Four nominated for ICC's Men's Test Player of 2021, India's star spinner makes cut

England captain Joe Root, New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, and Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne are the three others who feature in the list.
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 04:12 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the nominations for Men's Test Player of the Year 2021, which features India spinner R Ashwin. 

Apart from him, England captain Joe Root, New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, and Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne also featured in the list.  

Ashwin enjoyed some great performances throughout the year, starting from Australia. He has so far bagged a total of 52 wickets in Tests and overtook former spinner Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in the longer format of the game. 

Meanwhile, England skipper Root scored 1,708 runs in 15 matches, which included six centuries. 

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson scalped 27 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 17.51, making him the third nominee. Jamieson played a key role in New Zealand's triumph in the World Test Championship final against India, completing a five-wicket haul in the first innings and picking a couple of them in the second. 

The final nomination is the Sri Lanka Test skipper Karunaratne, who scored 902 runs in 7 matches at 69.38 with 4 centuries.

 

