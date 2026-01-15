Fresh controversy hits Bangladesh cricket amid doubts over T20 WC participation

New Delhi: At the time when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are involved in tough negotiations on whether or not Bangladesh will play their T20 World Cup matches in India, a fresh controversy erupted on Wednesday that threatened to stop the game itself in Bangladesh, its local media reported. Bangladesh cricketers face uncertain times ahead as cloud over T20 World Cup participation intensifies. (AFP)

The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has demanded the resignation of BCB’s director and financial committee head Najmul Islam, threatening to boycott all forms of cricket including Thursday’s BPL matches, if he does not step down.

The controversy was sparked by Najmul when he told reporters on Wednesday that the BCB owes no compensation to cricketers if Bangladesh miss the upcoming T20 World Cup, adding that BCB has never sought refunds following every poor performance by the team.

“The question of compensation does not even arise. We have invested so much on them (players), they haven’t been able to achieve anything, anywhere. Have we won a single global trophy till now? Then we could’ve said every time, you have failed to perform, whatever we have spent on you, now we will take it back. Return it to us,” Najmul was quoted as saying by Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.

“The remark made by the BCB director (Najmul Islam) has hurt the cricket fraternity greatly and it’s not acceptable. We demand his resignation. If he doesn’t resign before Thursday’s match, we will announce a boycott of all cricket,” CWAB president Mohammad Mithun was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

But even before CWAB’s response came, the BCB issued a statement distancing itself from Najmul’s comments.

“The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket,” BCB’s statement said.

“The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board’s designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket,” BCB’s statement added.

Najmul had last week described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an “Indian agent” after the left-handed opening batter had advised the BCB to not be guided by emotion while deciding on the national team’s participation in the T20 World Cup in India.

The Dhaka phase of the BPL is set to begin on Thursday with two matches – Chattogram Royals-Noakhali Express, Rajshahi Warriors-Sylhet Titans.