From Ishan Kishan, a message for Prithvi Shaw

MUMBAI: For most of Ishan Kishan’s career, it has been a case of so near yet so far. He has been in India’s World Cup squad earlier too, part of the Test, ODI and T20 teams, but always serving as the back-up, almost going unnoticed. So it might be the case again at the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup as well. Jharkhand cricket captain Ishan Kishan arrives in Ranchi after leading the team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title on Friday. (PTI)

However, irrespective of what happens at the tournament, he has already made his mark. The comeback story of the Indian domestic season has to be Ishan Kishan.

To win back your place in the India team is among the toughest tasks in world cricket, especially given the rich talent pool in T20 cricket. Ishan has shown how to break open the dressing room’s door after being out of favour for two years.

Personal performances can be ignored but when the player powers his team to the title, the selectors find that tough to ignore. That’s what Ishan achieved by helping Jharkhand win the national T20 title last week (SMAT) with 517 runs in the tournament.

“When I was not selected in the Indian team, I felt quite bad because I was doing well. But I told myself that If I am not selected with this sort of performance, then maybe I have to do more. Maybe, I have to make my team win. Maybe we have to do well as a unit,” Ishan said after scoring a hundred in the final against Haryana at Pune.

In the process he has set an example for other players trying to find their way back up in Indian cricket, and what it takes to complete a comeback.

“There was a reason why he (Ishan) was out but the best part is he started respecting the game. He played Buchi Babu (pre-season tournament conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), all the Ranji matches for Jharkhand and his presence made the difference in SMAT. Winning the championship is not an easy thing, he led from the front with a hundred in the final,” said former India batter Pravin Amre, who has earlier worked with Ishan during their time together at Mumbai Indians.

“This is what they (BCCI) want – you are an IPL star but go and play for the state team also. That is what he has done. Once you respect the game, the game gives back to you and this is the best example of it.

“He was not in the scheme of things but a place was made for him, he performed at the right time. The process started with Buchi Babu. He went there and played for Jharkhand, those issues were there (why he was dropped from the BCCI Central Contracts), I think it is a great example for everyone, you respect your state team, this type of bonus you will get.”

Prithvi Shaw is a similar case. The opening batter has shown seriousness and commitment after shifting base to play for Maharashtra State team. Compared to Ishan, Shaw has a long way to go but has got a chance in the IPL after being picked by Delhi Capitals at the last minute.

“He (Prithvi) is again that type of a character (like Ishan), skillwise there was never a question about him. It was about his self discipline. He has shown he is serious about his game. He went to Maharashtra, also played all the games for the state side. Both are similar examples – if you are ready to grind, then the game will give back to you. That’s what is happening,” said Amre.

“Prithvi’s data says that if he plays 30 balls, his team wins, so he has to go and play 30 balls for Delhi.”

The biggest challenge for players trying to make a comeback is coping with frustration which is bound to hit a player from time to time.

Ishan acknowledged the fact and said it’s important that you don’t allow the frustration to get to you.

“This is my message to all the youngsters - frustration is something that will take you one step down, but at the same time, you need to put in a lot of hard work and believe in yourself and just focus on what you need to achieve.”